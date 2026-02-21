What Does Marco Penge’s Wife Do for a Living? Professional Life of PGA Tour WAG Explored

Professional golf often shines a spotlight on tournament wins, rankings, and prize money. And Marco Penge has surely seen it all. After returning to the DP World Tour from a ban, the Englishman had a breakout 2025 season. He won three events on the DP World Tour and earned a full PGA Tour exemption for the 2026 campaign. Now, he is making headlines in America, too, being in contention to win at the 2026 Genesis Invitational. Yet, behind the story of his success is the quiet support of his wife, Sophie Penge.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Let us find out more about her:

ADVERTISEMENT

Who is Marco Penge’s wife, Sophie Penge?

Penge’s wife is Sophie Lamb, who was born on November 26, 1997, in Clitheroe, England. She and Penge have been dating since February 2015. After about 8 years of dating, the couple married in July 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

They then welcomed their son Enzo on June 14, 2024. After winning the PGA Tour card for 2026, the couple shifted to the USA, where they live in Florida with their son and dog, Otis, to support the Englishman’s rookie PGA Tour season.

What does Sophie Penge do for a living?

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Sophie Penge has had a professional golf career. She started with a standout amateur golf journey. The Englishman’s wife won the 2016 Ladies’ British Open Amateur Stroke Play Championship. She even helped England secure the 2017 European Ladies’ Team Championship.

After turning professional, she competed on the Ladies European Tour Access Series in 2019. However, there’s no information on how much she earned in official income. Despite loving the game, she retired from her professional career in June 2022. The reason she gave was the tour’s emotional highs and lows.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Being a professional golfer was my dream as a little girl & I’m so blessed to have been able to give it a go. The highs & lows are unexplainable,” she wrote, announcing her retirement.

Sophie Penge didn’t like the constant struggle of being defined by numbers. The ups were exciting and fulfilling, but the downs were brutal.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S O P H I E P E N G E 🤍 (@sophie__penge) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

The two have even played together. The pair played and won the Sunningdale Foursomes together in 2016.

ADVERTISEMENT

Apart from her golf career, Sophie Penge’s LinkedIn profile notes that she previously worked full-time at Per4m Health. This is the ‘first movement and fitness space of its kind’ in the Ribble Valley and Calder Valley and is led by experienced healthcare professionals.

Here, she was the firm’s operations and marketing coordinator. However, the information on when she joined the position and left it is not publicly available.

She took maternity leave from Per4m Health, but there’s no confirmation about her return. She left both professional golf and her job to care for their son Enzo, who was seen with his father in an Instagram video after Penge received the 2026 Masters’ invite.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sophie Penge’s lifestyle

There’s not much known publicly about Sophie Penge’s lifestyle. Her Instagram account gives out that she is enjoying motherhood. Her handle is filled with posts featuring herself, Penge, and Enzo exploring different places. There’s one more key thing in her bio.

It says, “Mum of 1 soon to be 2 🤰🏽”

ADVERTISEMENT

This means that she is pregnant, and the couple will be welcoming their second child any day now.