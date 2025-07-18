What Does Matt Fitzpatrick’s Wife Katherine Do for a Living? PGA Tour Pro’s Lifestyle Explored

“I always mark my husband’s golf balls up for every tournament he plays. It’s just like a special way for me to get involved. Most of the time, I do hearts and stars, but sometimes if it’s more of a serious tournament, I’ll do fish,” said Katherine Gaal, who explained how she supports her husband, Matt Fitzpatrick, during his tournaments. Her cute little habit did not stop the Royal Portrush, home to the 2025 The Open, either. Fitzpatrick’s wife of nearly nine months had marked balls with the following messages: “I love you” and “MF is cute!” Other than supporting her husband on the greens, Gaal has a fulfilling career.

She graduated with a double major from Pennsylvania State University in 2019, holding a CGPA of 3.67. Her studies were in finance and broadcast journalism. While doing her studies, she also earned a K-6 and special education teaching certification. While at Penn State, she worked as the Sales Marketing Manager for the 2 River Group in New Jersey. Now, she is employed at a company called Commvault, an organization that specializes in software relating to data protection and data management.

Katherine is a resilient and hardworking individual. Her professional growth is a testament to these characteristics. She first joined Commvault in 2019 after graduation and is now occupying a senior role, that of the regional marketing manager for the Southeast area of the United States, a position she has held since 2021. There is no public information available regarding when and how the couple met, but Fitzpatrick and Gaal made their first public appearance together at the 2023 PGA Tour opener, the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Gaal was by Matt’s side during the premiere of Netflix’s documentary series on golf, Full Swing, too. The couple got engaged in September 2023 and tied the knot more than a year later on October 18, 2024, in Bay Head, New Jersey. It was a private affair between friends and family, with fellow Brit golfer Tyrrell Hatton also in attendance.

Poll of the day

Other than just working in the office, she has some other pretty interesting aspects to her life.

Matt Fitzpatrick’s wife loves tennis, among other things

Matt Fitzpatrick’s wife is also a tennis fan, seemingly, having worked as a tennis professional at the Bay Head Yacht Club in New Jersey from 2012 to 2014. She was also in attendance at Wimbledon in 2023. Gaal also occasionally indulges in her husband’s job, playing recreational rounds of golf. She also caddied for Matt Fitzpatrick during the par-3 contest in 2023 at the Augusta National Golf Course.

The young Gaal competed at the Miss New Jersey USA beauty pageant held in 2013. Gaal finished as the first runner-up in the competition. The following year, she was presented with an Amity Award, a reward she received thanks to votes from her fellow contestants.

Here’s to Matt and Katherine Fitzpatrick! May you go from strength to strength!