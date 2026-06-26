What Does Viktor Hovland’s Girlfriend Tuva Dahl Jensen Do for a Living?

Augusta National in 2026 wasn’t just buzzing with professional achievements on the course. It was also highlighted by Viktor Hovland‘s much-anticipated relationship reveal. Hovland and his girlfriend, Tuva Dahl Jensen, made their relationship official at the par-3 contest on Wednesday. It soon became an internet sensation. Apart from that, Jensen has kept her life private and out of the spotlight. What is known is that she is exceptionally educated and has pursued her dream career.

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What is Tuva Dahl Jensen’s educational background?

Tuva Dahl Jensen is a 27-year-old from Norway. She holds a master’s degree in primary school teacher education for grades 5 to 10. She completed her latest degree from Oslo University College, completing her thesis in 2023.

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The university is a well-recognized public university in Norway and has around 7,000 students. The university has multiple campuses in Fredrikstad and Halden. Notably, Jensen is from Fredrikstad, and it is a small coastal city in southeastern Norway. It is known for its much-dated history back to the 16th century and for its beautifully preserved fortified cities.

While much of her early upbringing and education remains unknown, Jensen shared in an interview why she has aspired to be a teacher since high school. She is an Alma from Hans Nielsen Hauge VGS (HNH VGS). It is a private Christian high school in central Fredrikstad.

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“I have always wanted to become a teacher, and I think the reason for that is that I have had many talented teachers throughout my own schooling.”

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Jensen also had a reason to pick her high school. As she shared, “Much of the reason why I chose Hans Nielsen Hauge VGS was that I had a specific goal of getting better at mathematics, as an average grade of four was required to enter the teacher training college. After an extremely good follow-up from the math teacher and hard work, I went from two to a solid five in mathematics.”

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What does Tuva Dahl Jensen do for a living?

She teaches Norwegian at the Children’s International School in Moss, a small city located south of Oslo. According to her official profile, she teaches students in Grades 5, 6, and 7. She has prepared herself to pursue her dream career since she was young. Jensen’s master’s degree qualifies her to teach students in grades 5 through 10. Given that she is still early in her teaching career, she is taking on students up to grade 7th.

What is Tuva Dahl Jensen’s family background?

Jensen’s father, Atle Jensen, is a well-known revue performer in Norway. Revue is a style of theatrical entertainment with a blend of music, satire, and comedy. It is much appreciated and looked for in the Norwegian culture. Jensen’s mother, Dahl Jensen, is also involved in the creative arts world. She also has a twin brother, Ola Dal Jensen, who has followed his passion and path to become a musician and singer.

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Tuva has built her life towards her love for children, and she has dedicated herself to their education.