What Does Wyndham Clark’s Girlfriend Emily Tanner Do for a Living?

Wyndham Clark had a full week at the Masters, and golf was only one part of it. The 32-year-old made his relationship public in the most direct way possible. He put his girlfriend Emily Tanner on the bag for the Par 3 Contest at Augusta National and then posted the pictures on Instagram for everyone to see.

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Wyndham Clark captioned the post “Par 3 with my good luck charm,” and Tanner responded in the comments with “My love,” leaving little room for interpretation. The post immediately caught attention across the PGA Tour, with Brooks Koepka’s wife Jena Sims commenting “Hard launch!!” a reaction that reflected exactly how the internet received it.

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What made the moment particularly notable was the context leading up to it. Just weeks before Augusta, Clark had sat down with Kay Adams ahead of The PLAYERS Championship and joked that he switches drivers the way he switches girlfriends.

“Sometimes it’s nice to have a week-long girlfriend,” he told Adams, before quickly adding he was kidding. When Adams pressed him, Clark dropped the humor: “I haven’t found the right one, and I think when you find the right one, you lock it down.” By Masters week, it was clear something had shifted.

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The 2023 U.S. Open winner had reportedly come out of a relationship last year. The Augusta reveal, with Tanner caddying for him and the two openly exchanging comments online, suggested this was no casual situation.

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In fact, Tanner also posted multiple photos and videos from the day on her own Instagram story, including a clip of Wyndham Clark’s hole-in-one, captioning it “Hole in one babyyyy.”

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The clues, however, had been building quietly before Augusta. Back in March 2026, Tanner had posted a series of photos on her Instagram captioned “calling this chapter God’s plan,” with a heart emoji. The post was liked by Wyndham Clark himself, and the images told their own story. One photo showed a man relaxing on a balcony overlooking the ocean; another was of the 17th hole from the TPC Sawgrass, and a third showed Tanner holding a coffee cup at what appeared to be the PLAYERS Championship.

Exactly when the two started dating remains unknown, but those March snapshots now read as early signs of what Augusta would make official.

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The public debut naturally drew attention toward Tanner herself, prompting plenty of curiosity about who she is beyond the headlines.

Emily Tanner is both an influencer and a business owner

Wyndham Clark lady luck, Tanner is a content creator from Los Angeles who has 738K followers and posts regularly about health, beauty, fashion, and wellness. She has built a loyal and engaged audience with more than 1,500 posts on the platform. These people don’t just scroll through her posts.

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That audience was the start of something bigger. Tanner started Over Social Agency, a full-service influencer marketing company that handles brand partnerships, influencer campaigns, and more. The agency’s own Instagram has 23,400 followers, and its page shows more than $1 million in managed campaigns.

The agency’s slogan, “Your brand, our network,” shows that it is a serious business.

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The clients include brands in beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment, which are the same types of niches Tanner covers as a creator, making her both the product and the architect of the business.

Tanner is in charge of the agency directly, and her personal email address is on the Over Social profile. That kind of hands-on work shows that she is not just a figurehead.