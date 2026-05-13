What Happened to Rory McIlroy’s Toe? Full Breakdown of His Latest Injury Concern

Rory McIlroy walked into his PGA Championship press conference on Tuesday with his shoelaces undone, pulled off his shoe, peeled back his sock, and showed reporters what he had done to himself the night before. The man chasing back-to-back majors had ripped off his toenail in a hotel bathtub.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The blister first developed last Friday, during the R2 of the Truist Championship at Quail Hollow. On Sunday, McIlroy acknowledged the limp reporters had noticed: “I’ve got a blister on my pinky toe on my right foot, but it’s underneath my nail. I can’t really get to it, so it’s a little sore. But I’ll be all right.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It didn’t go away. By Monday night, he soaked his foot in the bath, softened the nail, and ripped it off entirely to burst the blister underneath. On Tuesday afternoon, he played the first three holes at Aronimink Golf Club before ending his day early, limping to the third tee, sitting down on the third fairway to take his shoe off, and doing the same again at the fourth tee before calling it quits. At one point, he tried on another person’s shoe entirely.

After leaving the course, the green jacket holder told Golf Channel he planned to use a toe separator between his pinky and fourth toe, which were rubbing against each other, and confirmed he had a new pair of custom-fitted shoes made to accommodate the injury. Rory McIlroy said he was “not worried” and expected to be okay for the PGA Championship. Competitive golfers walk six to seven miles per round, and a blister on the trail foot directly disrupts weight transfer through every swing, so getting the footwear right is not a minor detail.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago May 12, 2026; Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, Rory McIlroy speaks with the media before a practice round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Aronimink Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

However, McIlroy was back on the putting green just after 9 a.m. on Wednesday before heading to the range. He began his practice round on the 10th hole alongside Padraig Harrington, Shane Lowry, and Angel Ayora.

ADVERTISEMENT

The stakes make it impossible to sit out. A win at Aronimink would give McIlroy his seventh major, moving him past Nick Faldo’s six to become Europe’s most successful men’s major winner. It would be his third PGA Championship, adding to his 2012 and 2014 wins. And having already won the 2026 Masters, back-to-back majors in the same calendar year would be the first time since Phil Mickelson in 2006.

Moreover, he has shown he will not ignore injuries if they threaten longer-term damage. Earlier this year, the 6x major winner WD from the Arnold Palmer Invitational minutes before his third-round tee time because of lower back spasms. That history suggests his decision to continue practicing at Aronimink likely means he believes the toe issue remains manageable for now.

ADVERTISEMENT

Well, he will tee off at 8:40 a.m. on Thursday alongside Jon Rahm and Jordan Spieth.

But there is a bigger reason McIlroy refused to stay off his feet.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rory McIlroy’s mindset heading into Aronimink is a story in itself

Last year, Rory McIlroy arrived as a crowned Masters champion but failed to deliver results as per his reputation. Short answers, low energy, and a T47 finish at the PGA Championship said everything about where his head was.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, this Tuesday, he was a different person. He was loose, engaged, and in no hurry to leave. He answered all questions properly, entertained an off-the-wall hypothetical about match-play golf history, and stayed in conversation with the room rather than just answering it. Small things. But telling ones.

The reason for that is simple. Winning a second Masters last month gave him something the first one never quite did: clarity. No more proving the drought is over. No more questions about legacy. Just a clean road ahead and a list of things he still wants to win.

“There’s going to be a day where I’m not sitting up here competing for major championships,” McIlroy said. “There’s still a lot of things I want to achieve.” That is not the language of someone managing expectations. That is someone who knows exactly what he is playing for.