What Happened to Sepp Straka’s Newborn Son? Inside PGA Tour Pro’s Family Struggles

Golf Tips Handbook: Your Free Guide Awaits Unlock our Exclusive Golf Tips Handbook- a curated collection of the smartest, most practical lessons we’ve published this year. Download now

Most unfortunate events in life come without a warning. And for Sepp Straka, things could not be any more brutal. In a recent update, the PGA Tour pro has confirmed that he will not participate in the playoff events for the Race to Dubai. The reason? Well, a couple of months ago, Straka and his wife, Paige, welcomed a newborn baby. However, as the boy was premature, the golfer could not bring him home.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Instead, their beloved Thomas was put inside a neonatal intensive care unit. Surely, this was not something that Straka and her partner enjoyed. But finally, after two long months of waiting, the pro-golfer did get some good news. In a recent announcement, the golfer pointed out that he will be rushing home as Thomas is cleared by the doctors to come back home. And in such a sensitive situation, it is only normal for the PGA Tour pro to come back and be with his family.

The official announcement read, “Paige and I are pleased to share that we are preparing for our son, Thomas, to return home in the coming weeks after spending his initial two months of life in intensive care.” He further added, “We are immensely grateful to the dedicated medical teams who have cared for him and helped him grow stronger following his early arrival in August.”

ADVERTISEMENT

USA Today via Reuters Aug 10, 2023; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Sepp Straka lines up a putt on the seventh hole during the first round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Surely, with Thomas coming out of the NICU for the very first time, Straka wants to put the best foot forward for his son. Meanwhile, this is not the first time that Straka’s career has faced challenges. Prior to the Ryder Cup, Straka stood out as the only European to have missed the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth. However, luckily for him, things soon began to take a turn for the good.

ADVERTISEMENT

Will Sepp Straka Be Eligible For 2026 After Missing Major Events?

After missing the BMW PGA Championship, there was a significant question mark on Straka’s availability for the Ryder Cup. Thankfully, Thomas recovered, and his health improved significantly just in time for the golfer to make the cut at Bethpage Black. And with a strong showing in the Ryder Cup, Straka, along with Team Europe, won the tournament.

Imago Mandatory Credit: Photo by Dave Shopland/Shutterstock 14015638s Sepp Straka on the 9th Green The British Open Championship, Day Four, Golf, Royal Liverpool Golf Club, Liverpool, UK – 23 Jul 2023 The British Open Championship, Day Four, Golf, Royal Liverpool Golf Club, Liverpool, UK – 23 Jul 2023 PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxGRExMLTxCYPxROUxBULxUAExKSAxONLY Copyright: xDavexShopland/Shutterstockx 14015638s

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

But his career obstacles were far from over. As he has decided to withdraw from the Abu Dhabi and the DP World Tour Championship, he will also not be able to meet the minimum criteria of playing four events on the European Tour. Fortunately for him, considering how sensitive Straka’s situation is at the moment, the chief executive of the Tour, Guy Kinnings, has adjusted the rule and has cut down the requirement to two. Such an amendment ensured Straka’s eligibility remains unchanged in 2026.