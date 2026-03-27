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What Happened to Tiger Woods? Details of Rollover Car Crash, Current Status, & More Revealed

Atrayo Bhattacharya

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Mar 27, 2026 | 4:29 PM EDT

HomeGolf

What Happened to Tiger Woods? Details of Rollover Car Crash, Current Status, & More Revealed

Atrayo Bhattacharya

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Mar 27, 2026 | 4:29 PM EDT

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Tiger Woods was involved in an unfortunate rollover crash in Jupiter Island, Florida, on Friday, according to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office. Reportedly, the crash involved two cars, but there have been no immediate updates on Woods’ condition.

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However, later updates from the Martin County Fire Rescue via Golf.com revealed that all people involved in the crash are safe and uninjured. The crash occurred just after 2 p.m., and a photo via the WPTV in West Palm Beach, Florida, revealed that Woods’s SUV was turned on its driver’s side.

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Atrayo Bhattacharya

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Atrayo Bhattacharya covers the NBA for EssentiallySports, where he breaks down strategies, trades, player arcs, and the constant chaos of injuries that shape a season. Having studied journalism, he brings a reporter's instinct to the game. He started watching the league during the bubble, pulled in by the Boston Celtics, and has stuck through both the heartbreak of 2022 and the relief of finally seeing Banner 18 go up in 2024.

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Shreya Singh

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