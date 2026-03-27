What Happened to Tiger Woods? Details of Rollover Car Crash, Current Status, & More Revealed

Tiger Woods was involved in an unfortunate rollover crash in Jupiter Island, Florida, on Friday, according to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office. Reportedly, the crash involved two cars, but there have been no immediate updates on Woods’ condition.

However, later updates from the Martin County Fire Rescue via Golf.com revealed that all people involved in the crash are safe and uninjured. The crash occurred just after 2 p.m., and a photo via the WPTV in West Palm Beach, Florida, revealed that Woods’s SUV was turned on its driver’s side.

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