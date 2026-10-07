What Happens to the Players Who Don’t Make the PGA TOUR’s New Championship Series?

The PGA Tour is about to implement one of the biggest changes in its history starting in 2028. The new model, CEO Brian Rolapp announced at the 2026 Travelers Championship, will split events and eligible players into two tiers. Those who make the Championship Series will be eligible for high-purse events and the best benefits the PGA Tour offers. But the 2028 changes could make finishing outside that elite group more costly than it is today.

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Currently, the top 100 golfers in the FedExCup standings get full exemption status. But even those who finish 101 to 125 are still eligible to play many events each year. But in the new system, anyone finishing below the top 90 will face relegation to the Challenger Series.

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That makes the system much closer to promotion-and-relegation models already familiar in sports such as soccer. But the golfers who finish in the bottom, below 90, and move down to the Challenger Series will have one last chance.

There is a way back

Relegation does not lock a player out of the Championship Series forever. The clearest route back is through the Challenger Series points standings. The top 20 players at season’s end will earn promotion to the Championship Series.

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But there is also a faster route with a big asterisk. A golfer who wins two Challenger Series events in the same season will earn mid-season promotion to the Championship Series.

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Instead of simply trying to collect enough points through steady finishes, players get an incentive to target events where they believe they have a strong chance of winning. Thus, this rule could encourage some players to take a more aggressive approach to scheduling and tournament preparation.

The Last Chance Series adds more drama. The TOUR plans to introduce a Last Chance Series with at least four events beginning in fall 2028. Three additional Championship Series spots will be available through this series.

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The field will include several groups, including:

Relegated Championship Series players

Challenger Series players ranked Nos. 21-90

The top 20 players promoted from the Korn Ferry Tour

PGA TOUR University players ranked Nos. 2-5

The top five from Q-School immediately preceding a “last chance” series.

However, players must compete in all Last Chance Series events to remain eligible for promotion, except in cases such as a medical exclusion.

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Those who couldn’t make the Championship Series through the Last Chance Series or through wins will have to take the difficult pathway of promotion through the Challenger Series.

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Challenger Series eligibility

The PGA Tour Challenger Series will feature fields of up to 144 players, with an alternate list and the option to reduce field sizes when necessary. Eligibility for Challenger Series is the same as for Last Chance Series, with additional pathways for other players, too.

For instance, winners of Challenger Series events receive membership for the current and following season, while recent winners of Championship Series events, THE PLAYERS and major championships can also receive exemptions under specific conditions.

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A limited number of additional opportunities will be available through Open Qualifying and designated exemptions. The top two finishers in Open Qualifying for Challenger Series events held during Championship Series weeks can earn spots. Similarly, up to two designated exemptions will also earn a card. Players dealing with injuries or medical conditions that prevent them from competing may receive limited medical extensions, subject to review by an independent medical panel.

This means that if golfers miss out on the Last Chance Series, they risk much more than just a few events.

The financial impact of missing out on the Championship Series

Championship Series events are estimated to carry a purse of at least $20 million. But lower-tier events will offer smaller purses. That means a player’s ability to earn prize money could decline as his competition becomes more focused on getting back to the top.

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There could also be consequences beyond tournament checks. Championship Series players receive greater exposure through marquee events and television coverage. That visibility can matter to sponsors and endorsement partners. A player who spends an entire season outside the top tier may have fewer opportunities to stay in front of major audiences.

The same goes for world ranking points opportunities. The field in Challenger Series events will not be as strong as the top-tier field, which means fewer OWGR points. And if that turns out to be true, players could face a tougher route to qualify for majors and other high-level tournaments.

Veterans will have some protection

The new structure is performance-focused, but the transition into it includes special provisions for established players.

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The top 25 and top 50 players on the career money list can use a one-time exemption to retain Championship Series membership for 2028 if they are otherwise relegated, provided they played at least 15 events during the 2027 season. That provision could benefit long-established stars who have slipped down the standings.

It also creates an interesting contrast within the new system. The PGA TOUR is moving toward a structure where current performance determines status, yet some proven veterans will receive temporary protection during the transition.

For younger players, meanwhile, the message is different. They will need to deliver strong performance to get a direct route upward.

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The PGA TOUR says the new structure is intended to preserve the meritocracy of professional golf, with performance determining opportunity. The promotion-and-relegation format certainly makes that principle more visible.

But it also raises the stakes considerably. A poor season could now affect a player’s earnings, schedule, exposure, and path to the sport’s biggest tournaments. The Challenger Series gives players a defined route to fight their way back.

For the golfers who miss the Championship Series, the season will not be over. In many cases, it will feel like a second chance, but one that comes with considerably more pressure.