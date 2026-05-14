What Is Cameron Young’s Ethnicity and Religion? Exploring Golf Star’s Family Roots and Faith

Cameron Young is absolutely on fire right now. The guy won the Cadillac Championship wire-to-wire, beating Scottie Scheffler by six shots. Six! Then at the Truist Championship, he fired an 8-under 63 at Quail Hollow, almost breaking Rory McIlroy’s course record. He didn’t get the win, but who cares? The message is loud and clear: this New York kid is legit.

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So while we’re all watching him climb the rankings, let’s hit pause and figure out who Cameron Young actually is when he’s not holding a trophy.

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Where is Cameron Young from?

The PGA Tour lists his birthplace as Scarborough, New York, in Westchester County, about an hour north of Manhattan. But honestly, he grew up all over the “Sleepy Hollow” area, Briarcliff Manor, Garrison, those little towns where everybody knows everybody.

Cameron was born on May 7, 1997, so he’s 29 years old. His dad, David Young, was the longtime head pro at Sleepy Hollow Country Club. So yes, he basically lived on a golf course.

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Imago PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL – MARCH 15: Cameron Young of the United States answers questions from the media after winning THE PLAYERS Championship on March 15, 2026 at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fl. Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire GOLF: MAR 15 PGA, Golf Herren THE PLAYERS Championship EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260315052126

He went to Fordham Preparatory School in the Bronx, then played college golf at Wake Forest University in North Carolina, studying economics. And these days? He lives in Jupiter, Florida, with his wife and kids. But don’t let that fool you. He’s still a New Yorker at heart.

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What is Cameron Young’s nationality?

Easy one. Cameron Young is American. He’s represented the United States at the Ryder Cup, including the 2025 edition at Bethpage Black on home soil. Red, white, and blue through and through.

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What is Cameron Young’s ethnicity?

This isn’t complicated, but there’s not a ton out there. From what’s publicly available, his ethnicity is Caucasian or White American.

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Both his parents are Caucasian. His dad, David, is a well-known PGA professional. His aunt was a teaching pro, too. The Young family has deep roots in the American golf world, specifically in New York.

What is Cameron Young’s religion? Is Cameron Young Christian?

Yes, and here’s the thing: he’s not shy about it. Cameron Young is a devout Catholic. Even when he’s playing in the final group of the Masters on a Sunday morning, he still finds time to go to Mass. Ahead of a final-round showdown with Rory McIlroy at the 2026 Masters, he casually told reporters:

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“It’s not going to stop us… We’ll find somewhere and take the kids.”

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He and his wife, Kelsey, are practicing Catholics. They make it a point to find a church every single week, no matter what city the PGA Tour is in. And they do it with three young kids in tow. That takes commitment. Young once told Golf Digest:

“Our faith is very important to us. It’s something that I feel like brings us together… a central portion of what we do.”

And when asked what defines him outside of golf, he said:

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“I believe in Jesus. Ultimately, I think that’s what defines me the most… I was called here to glorify God.”

For a guy who never seems rattled on the course? That’s his anchor.