What is Cameron Young’s Net Worth in 2026? PGA Tour, Earnings, Lifestyle and More

Cameron Young grew up caddying loops at his dad’s golf club. Today he is cashing $4.5 million checks at The PLAYERS Championship. The rise from Sleepy Hollow Country Club kid to world No. 4 has been methodical, patient, and built entirely on ball-striking that very few on tour can match. With $38 million in career earnings at just 28, the numbers are finally matching the talent.

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What is Cameron Young’s net worth?

As of 2026, Cameron Young’s net worth is projected to be between $17 and $18 million, factoring in his wins at The PLAYERS Championship in 2026 ($4.5 million) and the Wyndham Championship in August 2025 (close to $1.5 million). His growing brand deals and ambassadorships add solid income on top of tournament earnings.

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Cameron Young’s career earnings

According to Spotrac, Young’s total career earnings sit at $38,034,594, factoring in prize payouts and bonuses. Last season was his highest-grossing year at $8,789,813 in official earnings. In 2026, he has already earned $6,471,920 across just six events.

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A year-by-year breakdown of his earnings is as follows:

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$10,280,597 in 2021-22

$7,900,040 in 2022-23

$4,242,224 in 2024

$9,139,813 in 2025

$6,471,920 in 2026 so far

His earnings from the majors total $5,041,347, with standout paydays at The Open Championship ($1,948,570 cumulative) and the US Open ($1,027,885 cumulative). A significant portion of this came from consistent top-10 finishes, and five runner-up finishes kept the earnings rolling throughout.

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Cameron Young’s professional career

David Young, Cameron Young’s father, was the head professional at Sleepy Hollow Country Club in Westchester County, NY. Cameron’s aunt was a golf teacher. He went to Fordham Preparatory School in the Bronx, and when he was 15, he shot a 2-under 70 to win the New York State Championship for the Catholic High School Athletic Association.

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Young went to Wake Forest University to study economics. He won five tournaments and three All-ACC awards, making him one of the best players in the program’s history. He won the U.S. Collegiate Championship and the Warrior Princeville Makai Invitational as a freshman. He had three wins in one season by the time he was a senior.

Imago ORLANDO, FL – MARCH 08: Cameron Young of United States of America hits a drive at the 11th hole during the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 08, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire GOLF: MAR 08 PGA, Golf Herren Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon5732603080504

Young became a pro in 2019, won twice on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2021, and was named PGA Tour Rookie of the Year for the 2021–22 season thanks to five second-place finishes, including one at the 2022 Open Championship.

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He shot a 59 in the third round of the 2024 Travelers Championship, which was only the 13th round in PGA Tour history to be less than 60. He won his first PGA Tour event at the Wyndham Championship in 2025.

He then tied Fitzpatrick by birdieing the par-3 17th hole at the 2026 Players Championship. He then hit a 375-yard drive on the 18th hole and two-putted for the win after Fitzpatrick bogeyed, which moved him up to a career-high No. 4 in the world.

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Cameron Young’s brand endorsements

Peter Millar Apparel Long-standing ambassador deal iCapital Fintech Four-year deal signed January 2023 Empower Retirement & Wealth Management Multi-year deal signed January 2026 MLB Sports/Lifestyle Patch deal via Sleepy Hollow connection Titleist Equipment Full bag including Vokey wedges and Scotty Cameron putter Panther National Golf & Lifestyle Community Ambassador since November 2023

Empower CEO Edmund F. Murphy III said: “Cam represents the next generation of excellence in professional golf. He prepares with purpose, competes with confidence, and understands that long-term success comes from disciplined decision-making.”

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The MLB patch is his most distinctive sponsorship. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred is a member of Sleepy Hollow Country Club, where Young’s father is the head pro. When Young turned pro with barely any status, Manfred asked him at a family dinner if he’d wear the MLB patch. Young agreed, and the partnership has continued ever since.

Cameron Young’s investments and business ventures

In 2026, Young and his wife Kelsey established the Cameron Young Family Men’s Golf Scholarship at Wake Forest, providing support to future student-athletes and ensuring the men’s golf program continues to develop champions on and off the course.

Young also donated $25,000 from his winnings to Folds of Honor through the RSM Birdies Fore Love program, after accumulating the most birdies during a PGA Tour FedExCup Fall week. The foundation supports military and first responder families with educational scholarships. He is also a club ambassador for Panther National, a premier golf and lifestyle community in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

Cameron Young’s house and cars

Young lives in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, alongside Rory McIlroy. Matt Fitzpatrick lives in neighboring North Palm Beach, and Tiger Woods is nearby on Jupiter Island. Young settled in northern Palm Beach County after graduating from Wake Forest in 2019 and joined the Dye Preserve Golf Club, describing the area’s culture as revolving around golf.

No verified details about specific cars or a house tour are publicly available for Cameron Young at this time.

At 28, Cameron Young has two PGA Tour wins, a top-5 world ranking, and $38 million in career earnings and is firmly establishing himself as one of the best players in the world, with his financial numbers catching up to his talent.