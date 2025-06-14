What Is Carlota Ciganda’s Ethnicity? LPGA Star’s Nationality & Background Explored

Carlota Ciganda, a child who took a golf club and teed off her golfing career at just 5 years old. She rose through the ranks, winning most of the amateur events she played. She won her first European Amateur Championship in 2004 at just 13 years old. While playing in amateur tournaments, she also played with professional counterparts at the 2005 Tenerife Ladies Open when she was just 14 years old. Even at an early age, her talent stood out being the top-performing Spanish player in the field. Her strong belief in her own talent and her determination to rise above the societal stereotypes are deeply rooted in her culture.

Carlota Ciganda Machienena was born on June 1, 1990, in a small rural village, Larráinzar, Pamplona, Spain. Despite being born into a middle-class family in a small rural village, she found her passion in her early childhood. Her father, Jesús Ciganda, is the person who introduced her to golf. Recognising her talent, he became a constant companion, providing essential mentorship and guidance to the young champ. He used to go to her training sessions to provide moral support and motivation. Her mother, Maria Jesús Machiñen, played a crucial role in shaping her as a person, nurturing the young star with love and compassion.

Additionally, Ciganda is not the only sports person in her family. Her uncle, Jose Angel Ziganda, is a former Osasuna and Athletic Bilbao soccer player and manager. Her uncle, being an athlete himself, gave her the necessary guidance and motivation for her to pursue golf.

Well, other than her family, there’s one other person who’s close to her heart, Jamie Longman. Let’s dive into the love life of the Spanish Golfer.

Carlota Ciganda’s love life

Ciganda met Longman in 2015, which started as a normal friendship. But, soon they both fell for each other. Being a professional golf caddie, Longman shares her deep passion for golf. On 24 January 2019, Ciganda posted a birthday wish for him, which was captioned: “thank you for being you and making me smile every day, my love.”He has been a major support for her during high-pressure moments. Notably, he has been spotted caddying for her in various Ladies European Tour Tournaments and the 2023 Solheim Cup. While her family remained her source of encouragement off court, Longman stands on the field beside her, providing the support she needs at pivotal moments. Moreover, they decided to make their relationship permanent and will soon tie the knot.

So, from such a supportive environment that surrounds her, Ciganda has created a remarkable career for herself.

Ciganda’s Career Trajectory

She started her professional career by winning the European Ladies Amateur Championship and British Ladies Amateur Championship in 2007 at the age of 16. In spite of being a great golfer, she still pursued her academic goals, choosing to study Business Administration at Arizona State University. Her collegiate career is nothing short of extraordinary. In her freshman year, she won the NCAA Title in 2009 with the Sun Devils team. She won the PAC 10 Championship twice and was named the PAC 10 ‘Player of the Year.’ Soon after her graduation, she turned pro in 2011.

Later in 2012, she claimed two Ladies European Tour Titles, capturing the LET Order of Merit, and was named Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year. She has played a pivotal role in the Team Europe Squad at the Solheim Cup since 2013. Notably, she defeated Nelly Korda at the 2023 Solheim Cup, where she became the tiebreaker for team Europe, leading them to victory. In 2016, she displayed a stellar performance at the 2016 Citibanamex Lorena Ochoa Invitational, when she scored 13 under 275, granting her the second LPGA Title. Her best finish at a major happened at the 2018 US Open when she finished a solo third.

