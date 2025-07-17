What Is Christiaan Bezuidenhout’s Ethnicity? PGA Tour Pro’s Nationality & Background Explored

Born in Delmas, Mpumalanga, a small town east of Johannesburg, Christiaan Bezuidenhout’s love affair with golf began at the tender age of four, growing up next to the Delmas Golf Course. His father, a scratch golfer, likely played a significant role in nurturing his passion for the sport. As his talent became apparent, Bezuidenhout joined The Ernie Els & Fancourt Foundation, where he learned from the Big Easy himself for six years.

Bezuidenhout’s heritage is rooted in South Africa, and as a white South African, he’s made a name for himself in the golfing world. With his Afrikaans surname and ties to the country, he’s a proud representative of his nation on the international golf scene. His big break came in 2019 when he won his maiden DP World Tour title at Valderrama, dominating the Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters by six strokes from none other than Jon Rahm.

Bezuidenhout’s career has been marked by impressive feats, including going 455 holes without a three-putt during the 2022-23 PGA Tour season, the best of any player. He’s also made his mark in major tournaments, finishing second at the 2024 American Express and earning a whopping $1.512 million first prize despite not winning the tournament. When he’s not conquering the golf course, Bezuidenhout cheers on his favorite soccer team, Chelsea FC, and enjoys time away from the course.

But Bezuidenhout’s inspiring story doesn’t start on the golf course. It begins with a harrowing incident from his childhood that could have altered the course of his life forever.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout almost lost his life once

Christiaan Bezuidenhout’s life was forever changed when he was just two years old. He picked up a bottle of soda at a park that actually contained rat poison and took a sip. The incident almost claimed his life, and doctors had to pump his stomach to save him. The poison severely affected his nervous system, leading to a lifelong stutter.

According to Bezuidenhout, “The hospital had to pump my whole stomach to get rid of all the poison, but the poison affected the whole nervous system in my body.” Despite the challenges posed by his stutter, Bezuidenhout found solace in golf, which became his escape and passion. Growing up, Bezuidenhout faced teasing and bullying due to his speech disorder, but he persevered, seeking help from speech therapists and counseling. He credits golf with helping him overcome his difficulties, saying, “Golf was like my safe place… I could be myself. I could have the course all to myself, just do my thing.”

Bezuidenhout’s determination and resilience have enabled him to overcome obstacles, turning what could have been a debilitating condition into a minor setback on his path to success. He also reflected on a difficult period in his career, saying, “It felt like my life was over,” but he didn’t give up. Instead, he practiced and played nonstop, eventually turning his career around.