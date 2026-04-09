What Is Collin Morikawa’s Ethnicity, Religion, and Nationality? All About His Family Roots and Faith

Collin Morikawa grew up around sunshine, discipline, and quiet ambition. His journey started early, shaped by family values and cultural pride. That background still influences how he carries himself on and off courses.

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Where is Collin Morikawa from, and What is Collin Morikawa’s Ethnicity?

Collin Morikawa was born on February 6, 1997, in Los Angeles. He grew up in California, surrounded by diverse cultures and strong family roots. His upbringing blended discipline with freedom, a balance evident in his calm personality. He is of Chinese and Japanese descent through both parents. His father, Blaine, has Japanese-American roots connected to Hawaii. His mother, Debbie, is of Chinese-American descent from California. That mix shaped how he sees identity and representation in sports.

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He has often spoken publicly about feeling proud of his Asian heritage. Visits to Japan deepened his emotional connection to his roots. He once described feeling an instant bond when stepping into Japan. That experience made his heritage feel more real and personal. Growing up in Los Angeles exposed him to global cultures early. It helped him stay grounded despite rapid success later.

Morikawa attended La Cañada High School during his early teenage years. He balanced academics and golf, showing focus from a young age. Later, he attended the University of California, Berkeley, to play college golf. Those years refined his game and steadily built his competitive confidence.

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What is Collin Morikawa’s Nationality and Religion?

Morikawa holds American nationality and represents the United States internationally. He has always proudly competed under the American flag in global tournaments. Despite that, he embraces his Asian roots just as strongly. That dual identity gives him a unique place in professional golf.

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There is no publicly available information confirming his religious beliefs or practices. He has not openly discussed following any specific religion in interviews. However, his values suggest discipline, humility, and respect shaped his upbringing. Those traits often come from strong family traditions and cultural influences. His focus remains more on public performance and personal growth. Religion, if present, stays a private part of his life.

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Which high school did Collin Morikawa go to?

Morikawa attended La Cañada High School in California during his teenage years. It was there that his golfing talent began to receive serious local attention. Coaches noticed his consistency and calm mindset under pressure early. He wasn’t flashy, but he rarely made mistakes during rounds. That reliability became his biggest strength even as a young player.

After high school, he committed to the University of California, Berkeley. There, he played collegiate golf from 2015 to 2019. He won five tournaments, including the Pac-12 Championship in 2019. His amateur career included wins at major collegiate and amateur events. He also represented the United States in prestigious team competitions worldwide.

By 2018, he had been the top-ranked amateur golfer in the world for weeks. That achievement confirmed he was soon ready for professional golf. His college journey wasn’t just about wins, though. It shaped his mindset, discipline, and approach to high-pressure moments.