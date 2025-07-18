What Is Haotong Li’s Ethnicity? Nationality, Family Background & More Explored

Haotong Li has steadily carved out a name for himself on the international golf scene since turning professional in 2011 at just 16 years old. Over the years, he quickly rose through the ranks of professional golf and has become a prominent competitor on the DP World Tour. Currently ranked 111th in the world, he has also competed in multiple PGA Tour events as well as major championships. He captivated the golf world with an impressive solo third-place finish at the 2017 Open Championship at Royal Birkdale and has since demonstrated consistent composure and skill, amassing a total of eight professional victories throughout his career. While Li’s rise in professional golf is notable, equally significant is what he represents in a broader cultural context.

Haotong was born in Shanghai, China, on August 3, 1995. His background is rooted in Chinese tradition, as he was raised in mainland China. While golf is a sport that is still considered niche in much of China, Li’s father introduced him to golf. His father, who was a caddie at the time, quit his job and began traveling with Haotong once he was confident of his son’s incredible talent. Li’s ethnic and national identity have become central to his legacy, not just because he is Chinese, but because he is among the few who have managed to succeed at the highest levels of professional golf.

For a sport with limited roots in East Asia, Li’s performances in majors have shattered stereotypes and inspired a new generation of golfers in China. His first breakthrough performance was as a 14-year-old junior, when he won the 2010 Volvo China Junior Match Play to qualify for the 2011 Volvo China Open. He turned pro in 2011 and earned his status on the Asian Tour and the PGA Tour of Australasia. He even played on the PGA Tour China and won the Order of Merit in 2014, after three wins that year.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

He then graduated to the Web.com Tour (now Korn Ferry Tour) and became the first-ever Chinese member there. At 19, he became the youngest winner on the Asian Tour when he won the 2014 Nanshan China Masters, and even on the European Tour when he won the Volvo China Open in 2016. Li even won the 2018 Omega Dubai Desert Classic, where he edged out Rory McIlroy by one stroke. Even his stellar performance at the 2017 Open, where he shot 63 in the final round, marked the best-ever finish by a male Chinese golfer in a major. He consistently took part in all the majors between 2017 & 2019, but the last time he teed it up in a major was at the 2022 Open Championship.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DP World Tour (@dpworldtour) Expand Post

Haotong Li has amassed four wins on the DP World Tour, including his most recent at the 2025 Qatar Masters. “I finally improved myself,” he said after his win. While this was his first victory in nearly three years, he currently ranks 8th on the Order of Merit. He even took part in the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open (where McIlroy narrowly missed out on a victory), but missed the cut after carding rounds of 74 & 71.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

While Li’s achievements on the course have earned him international recognition, his life beyond golf reveals a grounded and multifaceted personality shaped by a range of personal interests and hobbies.

Haotong Li’s life beyond the fairway

Beyond the fairways and greens, Haotong Li leads a life filled with diverse interests that reflect his energetic and competitive personality. A self-proclaimed fan of computer games, he often unwinds by playing video games during downtime between tournaments. This interest in gaming not only serves as a mental escape from the pressures of elite competition but also gives him a way to stay connected with friends and fans off the course.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In addition to gaming, Li is also passionate about billiards and other sports. He enjoys the focus and precision required in billiards, which parallels the discipline he brings to his putting and short game. He has also displayed interest in surfing and water sports, as he frequently shares updates from his adventures. Even in February, Li enjoyed some downtime in Durban during the Investec SA Open, when he displayed his surfing skills.

These interests offer him a broader outlet for his competitive spirit and help maintain a balanced lifestyle outside of professional golf. Taken together, Haotong Li’s hobbies showcase a well-rounded individual who values both competition and relaxation, allowing him to stay grounded despite the demands of his global career.