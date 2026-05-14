What Is Jason Day Wearing Around His Back at PGA Championship 2026? Strange Accessory Explored

Every major, Jason Day gives the golf world something to talk about. At Aronimink, the conversation started with him wearing what looked like a small fanny pack strapped around his waist. Before anyone could ask about his game, the golf world wanted to know about the bag.

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That extra piece is a Malbon Golf hand warmer, a cold-weather accessory designed to keep your hands warm between shots. It sits around the waist like a belt bag, which is exactly why it caught attention during his practice round. It could be something custom-made or a limited tour-issued Malbon item as part of Day’s PGA Championship outfit, as this isn’t available for retail as of now.

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He left Nike and partnered with the Los Angeles-based lifestyle brand founded by Stephen and Erica Malbon to disrupt traditional golf fashion in 2024. He was the brand’s first Tour ambassador. Just like for every major, Malbon has laid out the full four-day plan for Aronimink:

Thursday has Jason Day in a white and gray tee with wide-leg blue trousers and a cap.

Friday moves into a blue quarter-zip paired with khaki trousers and a visor.

Saturday shifts to a teal green polo with khaki trousers, a white cap, and white shoes.

Sunday closes the week in all black, cap to shoes.

Even before the championship, one of his outfits had already gathered a lot of chatter. On May 13, for a practice round, Day wore green camouflage-patterned shorts, a black Malbon jacket, a white visor, and white golf shoes. The outfit made him look like he was ready for a long walk on the beach. This reaction tracks with the pattern Jason Day has built at majors.

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At the 2024 Masters, Augusta National officials asked him to remove his “Malbon Golf Championship” vest after his second round because it was deemed too loud in accordance with the club’s dress code. For the 2026 Masters, it was even more extensive.

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Malbon began submitting Jason Day’s scripting to Augusta National for pre-tournament approval. The approved collection featured bird-printed designs from the “Birds of Georgia” range. Augusta asked Day to wear solid-color pants instead of the printed Magnolia pants, but the bold designs stayed across most of the week. At Aronimink, no such restrictions exist. The hand warmer bag is just the latest piece in a wardrobe that has turned every major into its fashion moment.

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Day’s consistency in his outfits didn’t arrive at Aronimink by accident; it was built across an entire season.

The 2025 season where Jason Day let the clothes do the talking

Jason Day went the other way in 2025, and it worked better. The heather grey sweatsuit at Pebble Beach and the layered look at Portrush didn’t call for attention. They just fit where he was and what the week called for.

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The major weeks proved the point. Americana at Oakmont, stripes with pleated trousers at the PGA Championship, and streetwear at Augusta in round two. None of it felt forced. Each outfit made sense for that specific week, which is harder to pull off than it looks.

After Sweatergate in 2024, the golfer spent 2025 doing the opposite. No removal requests, no dress code conversations. The Farmers quarter zip, the camo at the Travelers, the stripes at Augusta during practice all just worked without any controversy or trolling.

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Genesis sits at number one because nothing was off. The fit, the setting, and the timing all lined up. That is what 2025 looked like as a whole. Jason Day didn’t dress down. He just stopped dressing louder than the moment needed.