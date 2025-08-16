What Is LIV Golf Individual Championship Ring? Price, History & More

When Talor Gooch learned there would be a ring for the season’s best player in 2023, he called it “so cool,” flashing a gold, diamond-studded piece that felt more like the NFL than golf. His comment captured LIV’s aim to give its year-long individual crown a wearable symbol of dominance.

The Individual Championship ring is LIV Golf’s season award for the player who finishes No. 1 in the year-long points race. The ring debuted in 2023, the league’s second season. This makes Gooch the first recipient of it.

It is inspired by the culture rings seen in the NFL, NBA, and MLB. Since golf traditionally rewards its champions with understated cups and medals, LIV’s ring represents a different philosophy — it is wearable, flashy, and a constant reminder of season-long dominance. With the ring, LIV adds a layer of permanence and celebration to its individual title.

The first edition, given to Gooch, was a bold 14-karat gold band inlaid with VS and VVS diamonds, accented with LIV’s signature green detailing. It weighed more than 80 grams and looked more like something out of the NFL than a golf course.

Moreover, the design of the ring has evolved each year since. In 2024, Jon Rahm’s championship ring came with an innovative twist: an embossed QR code that linked to highlights of his season. It was also decorated with UV enamel and subtle engravings that made it distinct from Gooch’s. That evolution signaled LIV’s intention to make each year’s ring a one-of-one piece rather than a recycled design.

Now with the Indianapolis event currently underway, the 2025 Championship ring has been finally unveiled with some minor updates. As shared on X, by LIV’s official account, it will have, “Nearly 80 grams of solid 14k gold anchor this statement piece, lit with 13 carats of diamonds – 7 carats white, 6 carats black.”

This makes the total sum of the ring to be around $30k, roughly. However, what most fans would wonder is, do the winners get to keep the ring, or is it more like the Claret Jug, which is supposed to be returned eventually? Well, it would be a yes, players do get to keep the ring. Unlike a traveling trophy that is passed from one champion to the next, each LIV Golf ring is designed as a personal memento and remains with the player. The league emphasizes its bespoke craftsmanship, ensuring every champion owns their own version.

Alongside the ring, the Individual Champion also takes home one of the largest prizes in golf, of $18 million. Add to that the modern touches, like a QR-linked highlight reel and dedicated media packages, and the reward goes beyond jewelry. It becomes part of the player’s personal brand, giving the victory life well beyond the final leaderboard.

So, with that in mind, who is the most probable winner for the 2025 edition?

2025 seems to be in favour of a Chilean LIV Golfer

As the 2025 season winds toward its conclusion, the conversation is focused on who will be next to wear the ring. With Indianapolis currently underway, and Michigan being the last stop, Joaquín Niemann seems to be the favoured contender for the ring this year.

Niemann has recorded five wins in 11 starts this season. He holds a 12.27-point lead over Jon Rahm in the season-long standings, a cushion that means a top-two finish in Indianapolis would all but seal the championship. LIV’s projections put his chances of securing the ring at nearly 59 percent.

Fellow competitor Jon Rahm had some high praise for the Chilean golfer. “I feel like in a weird way, it should be more one-sided with what he was able to do, with how many wins he’s had this year,” Rahm said. “I guess consistency can pay off, but man, winning five times anywhere, anytime is incredible. My hat’s off to him to what he’s been able to do. Hopefully I can get the job done this week and pull off the upset.”

However, fans would argue that Rahm remains the biggest threat. The Spaniard has enjoyed another strong season, and his ability to win under pressure cannot be discounted. Rahm took home a bonus of $18 million last year with his season win. The 2025 season for him has been pretty good, even without any wins so far. He has eleven top 10s out of eleven starts. That is an impressive feat considering that he has also finished top 10 in two majors and a top 15. In contrast, the Chilean golfer has two missed cuts at the majors and only one top 10.

“It’s fun to play with someone like that … he pushes you to be better … I feel like it’s something that we all feed from each other here,” said Niemann regarding Rahm.

Nonetheless, from Gooch’s excitement in 2023 to Rahm’s QR-coded prize in 2024, and now Niemann’s bid for the 2025 edition, the LIV Golf Individual Championship ring has quickly become one of the sport’s most unique prizes. It is bold, it is permanent, and it is changing the way golf celebrates its champions.