What Is LIV Golf Promotions 2026? Format, Schedule & More Explored

Essentials Inside The Story For the first time ever, the LIV Golf Promotions event moves to the United States with the event set to be held at Black Diamond Ranch in Florida.

While the main event will run from January 8-11, practice rounds will take place from January 5-7.

Chris Wood, Anthony Kim and Alex Levy are a part of a strong 87-man field.

Besides the 52 members on the teams in LIV Golf, there are five more with wild card spots. The wild card spots allow merit-based access for emerging talent. Although they are not part of any team, they can play for individual prizes and championships. Notably, this time, the top-3 finishers at LIV Golf promotions will get a wild card spot. Put simply, LIV Golf Promotions 2026 is what stands between elite outsiders and one of the most exclusive fields in professional golf.

LIV Golf Promotions 2026 schedule and winnings

LIV Golf Promotions 2026 will run from January 8 to January 11, 2026. It will be hosted at the Black Diamond Ranch’s Ranch course in Lecanto, Florida. In the past, Abu Dhabi and Riyadh have hosted the event, but now, LIV Golf Promotions is coming to the US for the very first time. The PGA Tour has already warned golfers against participating in the event unless they want to lose their membership.

There’s a prize pool of $1.5 million up for grabs. The winner’s share is $200,000, while the runner-up gets $150,000. But what’s more is that the top-three finishers will get a full exemption for wild card spots in the 2026 LIV Golf league.

Traditionally, only the winner used to get the entry. However, it was changed to the top-two on the leaderboard to make the league’s roster open to more golfers. When the OWGR denied LIV Golf eligible tour status, the closed roster was one of the primary reasons cited. Therefore, when LIV reapplied for the status in 2025, Scott O’Neil decided to add two golfers from LIV Golf Promotions 2026 to the roster. But now, the number has increased to three.

Apart from the top-three getting a wild card spot, there’s also full exemption status available to the 2026 International Series for the top-10 finishers and ties.

LIV Golf Promotions 2026 format

Golfers in the field will compete for the top-3 finishes to win a spot on the LIV roster for 2026. The official practice for the entrants will start from January 5 to January 7, 2026, before the main event begins. It consists of four rounds of 18-hole stroke play each. Round 1 starts on Thursday, January 8, 2026, with the top-20 and ties advancing to Round 2. The scores for Round 2 will reset, and the top-20 and ties here will proceed to the weekend showdown.

Before Round 3, the scores will reset again for a fresh new start. But the scores from Saturday, Round 3, will not reset. They will be carried over to Round 4 on Sunday to determine the winner. A tie for the top spot at the end of the 3rd and 4th rounds will trigger a playoff.

The management has kept January 12, 2026, as a spare day. If the event is delayed on January 11, 2026, the play will continue on the following Monday.

LIV Golf Promotions 2026 eligibility and qualifications

There are two eligibility categories. Category A includes criteria for those who are eligible for Round 1. Category B lists the criteria for those who can get a bye into Round 2.

For Category A, all the 2025 Walker Cup and 2025 Palmer Cup participants are eligible. Winners of the 2025 Asian Tour, Japan Golf Tour, KPGA Korean Tour, PGA Tour of Australasia, and Sunshine Tour can also play in LIV Golf Promotions 2026. Apart from the winners, the runner-ups of the US Amateur Championship, the Amateur Championship, the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship, the Latin America Amateur Championship, the European Amateur Championship, the African Amateur Championship, the NCAA Championship (Individual), and the Eisenhower Trophy (Individual) could decide to enter the field.

Top rankers across different rankings who don’t get an exemption into Round 2 become eligible for Round 1. This includes the top-15 of the top 50 from the World Amateur Golf Rankings as of December 15, 2025, the top-25 from the top-40 in the 2025 International Series Rankings, and the top-30 from within the top-300 Data Golf Rankings as of December 15, 2025. Some golfers can also get an invitation from the LIV Golf League to become eligible for Round 1.

As mentioned earlier, some golfers get a bye into Round 2. This includes the top-15 golfers from the World Amateur Golf Rankings as of December 15, 2025. Winners of the amateur events listed above also fall in this category. The same goes for the top-10 available golfers from the top 20 in the International Series Rankings and leaders of the Order of Merit on the Asian Tour, Japan Golf Tour, KPGA Korean Tour, PGA Tour of Australasia, and Sunshine Tour.

Others in this category are winners on the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour in 2024 and 2025. There are also the leading 10 available from the top-30 on the DP World Tour and Korn Ferry Tour rankings, the leading 20 available from the top-100 of the 2025 PGA Tour FedEx Cup standings, and the leading 30 available from the top-150 Data Golf Rankings as of December 15, 2025.

2021 to 2025 Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup participants, 2021 to 2025 major event winners, and those relegated in the 2025 LIV Golf season are also eligible. And just like in Category A, LIV Golf invitations can make someone eligible for Category B, too.

But just being eligible does not allow any golfer to play the LIV Golf Promotions 2026. Those eligible must fill out an entry form before December 15, 2025. This also includes a $25 entry fee that LIV Golf donates to charity.

LIV Golf Promotions 2026 field

The LIV Golf Promotions 2026 field comprises 87 golfers representing 24 countries. The average age of participants is 30 years, and the field includes a mix of emerging and proven talent. This includes former top 50-ranked golfers, Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup participants, and winners from the PGA Tour, the DP World Tour, and the Asian Tour.

Some of the standout names include Chris Wood, Pablo Ereno, Miguel Tabuena, Christopher Wood, Anthony Kim, and Alex Levy. They have qualified through different eligibility criteria. For example, Chris Wood got an invitation from LIV Golf. Miguel Tabuena has a Category B exemption. He is among the leading 10 available golfers of the top-20 in the 2025 International Series rankings. Notably, Anthony Kim is trying to make his way back after facing relegation in 2025.