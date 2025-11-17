What Is CME Group Tour Championship Qualification Criteria?

In the LPGA realm, most fans eagerly wait to witness the Race to the CME Globe. As the LPGA members gather points along the way in every tournament they play, all those points add up to be evaluated for entering the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship. And the golfer managing to bag the ultimate prize will be honored as the ‘Race to the CME Globe Champion.’ Thus, with the LPGA season nearing its end, the permutations and combinations for the tournament have begun. And while the field for 2025 is announced, here’s a detailed breakdown of the qualification criteria.

How Are The CME Group Tour Championship Points Awarded?

As all the members participating in the official tournament will be awarded points, there are some slight fine-tunings. For example, for the events consisting of a cut, those who make the cut will get the points. Now, for the ones without a cut, members completing all rounds will be awarded the points. And lastly, in the case of Dow Championships, while all members making the cut will be awarded points, the values would differ for each player on the team.

What Are The Points Distribution Rules In The CME Group Tour Championship?

Now, the winners of all the official tournaments are awarded a total of 500 Race to the CME Globe points. Meanwhile, that being said, golfers winning any one of the five Majors will have an added privilege. All five Majors will have an increase in points value by 30%. And the winner? Well, they would be receiving a total of 650 Race to the CME Globe points. The table below shows a detailed breakdown of the number of points awarded for each position for all the LPGA tournaments.

How To Qualify For The CME Group Tour Championship?

The total playing field of the CME Group Tour Championship will include 60 members plus ties from the Race to the CME Globe points list. These are determined based on the ranks given in order of the golfers’ positions on the standings allotted at the end of the event immediately preceding the CME Group Tour Championship.

Who Will Be Competing In The 2025 CME Group Tour Championship?

The season-ending mega tournament will be held in Naples, Florida, from November 20 to November 23, 2025. Taking a glance at the field, Jeeno Thitikul looks set at number one to bag the $4 million paycheck. However, she will have some real tough face-offs from Miyu Yamashita, Minjee Lee, Rio Takeda, and Hyo Joo Kim. Adding to all these names, the likes of Nelly Korda, Lydia Ko, and Charley Hull, too, will be looking to grab a piece of the massive $11 million purse.

Meanwhile, here’s a detailed look at the complete field for the 2025 CME Group Tour Championships.

Jeeno Thitikul (THA)

Miyu Yamashita (JPN)

Minjee Lee (AUS)

Rio Takeda (JPN)

Hyo Joo Kim (KOR)

Hye-Jin Choi (KOR)

Sei Young Kim (KOR)

A Lim Kim (KOR)

Nelly Korda (USA)

Somi Lee (KOR)

Mao Saigo (JPN)

Nasa Hataoka (JPN)

Akie Iwai (JPN)

Charley Hull (ENG)

Chisato Iwai (JPN)

Jin Hee Im (KOR)

Angel Yin (USA)

Minami Katsu (JPN)

Celine Boutier (FRA)

Jennifer Kupcho (USA)

Linn Grant (SWE)

Haeran Ryu (KOR)

Andrea Lee (USA)

Yealimi Noh (USA)

Ayaka Furue (JPN)

Lydia Ko (NZL)

Carlota Ciganda (ESP)

Lindy Duncan (USA)

Grace Kim (AUS)

Brooke M. Henderson (CAN)

Lauren Coughlin (USA)

Ariya Jutanugarn (THA)

Megan Khang (USA)

Ruoning Yin (CHN)

Auston Kim (USA)

Miranda Wang (CHN)

Jin Young Ko (KOR)

Gaby Lopez (MEX)

Hannah Green (AUS)

Maja Stark (SWE)

Esther Henseleit (GER)

Lottie Woad (ENG)

Nanna Koerstz Madsen (DEN)

Chanettee Wannasaen (THA)

Stephanie Kyriacou (AUS)

Sarah Schmelzel (USA)

Madelene Sagstrom (SWE)

Jenny Bae (USA)

Allisen Corpuz (USA)

Ingrid Lindblad (SWE)

Mi Hyang Lee (KOR)

Lexi Thompson (USA)

Manon De Roey (BEL)

Yan Liu (CHN)

Patty Tavatanakit (THA)

Leona Maguire (IRL)

Nataliya Guseva (UNA)

Lucy Li (USA)

Brooke Matthews (USA)

Pajaree Anannarukarn (THA)

Thus, with things all set for the season-ending saga, LPGA fans cannot wait for the tournament in Florida to kick off.