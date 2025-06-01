What Is Maja Stark’s Ethnicity? LPGA Pro’s Background Explored

After showcasing a stellar, victorious career graph in the LET series with six major wins, the 25-year-old Maja Stark has moved on to the LPGA Tour. After turning pro in 2021, Stark has been on a winning spree in the LET, and to mark her next step, she also secured the ISPS Handa World Invitational in 2022, which gave her a breakthrough in her LPGA career. It’s obvious that Stark’s relentless passion, fearless attitude, and unwavering determination are the reasons for her successful and blooming career.”I think I’m just going to try to play freely, I think that no one has ever played well when they’ve been playing scared, and I think that’s been my habit before, to just kind of try to hang on to it.” Stark said to ESPN. Well, what is the driving force for such effortless performance?

Born on December 10, 1999, in Abbekås, Sweden, Majas Stark is a Swedish pro golfer in the LPGA circuit. The personal life of Stark is one of the mysteries that the internet has been trying to solve for a long time. The rising star has managed to conceal her personal life very meticulously. Her passion for golf was found in her early childhood while accompanying her parents to the golf course. Even though details of her immediate family remain a secret, she does seem to have a brother, named Albin, who is seen with her in her skiing adventures based on her social media posts.

She was just 17 when she appeared for the Swedish National Team in 2016, playing for the European Girls’ Team Championship. She played a crucial role in her team winning silver and gold in 2016 and 2017 consecutively. She also represented her country in the years of 2018, 19, and 20 as well, where the team won in those three years. In 2017, she was also a European Junior Solheim Cup team member. In August 2019, she played in the Anna Nordqvist Västerås Open and the Swedish PGA Championship, and came in second in both tournaments.

During her freshman year at Oklahoma University, she won the Hurricane Collegiate Invitational. She played for an international team at Bay Hill Club and Lodge in 2020, where she participated in and won the Arnold Palmer Cup. Maja Stark concluded her career as the fourth-ranked player at the end of the season after winning two titles in her second year. Additionally, she earned the Big 12 Golfer of the Year honours and also came in fourth in the ANNIKA Award voting.

When competing head-to-head against the top 100 players in the ranking, she kept her record at 49-2. Then, with an average of 70.48 strokes, she beat the career record established by Caroline Hedwall in 2010 and the preceding year. In July 2020, she was ranked sixth in the World Amateur Golf Ranking.

Now, being a Swedish golfer, does she know any other Swedes who play golf? Well, her relationship with Swedish golfer Linn Grant is famous in the golf world. Before coming to professional golf, both of them spent their school days together. They were teamed up for the Solheim Cup 2023, in which they showcased great teamwork, helping the US Team to win the cup. “If it’s not me, she’s the No. 1 I want to see win… Maja is more of a daredevil. She goes for a one per cent shot.” said Linn Grant, which shows the depth of their friendship. Stark has a really good relationship with her caddie as well, Hadley Trenfield. He has been her partner in crime since 2022 and has stood by her during her highs and lows. They share a great bond of understanding and friendship.

Other than being a golfer, she is an artist with multiple interests. She is someone who spends her leisure time listening to and playing music. Her talent is not just confined to one instrument, but she plays multiple musical instruments. She can be called a multipotentiolate, as her interests lie in streams of life. She is a traveller who can often be seen skiing in the cold winter mountains. However, her love for golf is the only absolute among the other things, and you might wonder how that has turned out for her.

Notable Achievements of Maja Stark

After a great run in the amateur level with major titles like the Junior Solheim Cup and the Arnold Palmer Cup in 2020, she teed off her professional career in 2021 with the PGA Championship by Trelleborgs Kommun, part of the LET access series, securing her first professional victory with a score of 8 under par-205. From there, Stark was on fire, stacking up five major titles in the LET from September 2021 to August 2022. She won her sixth LET Title at the Lalla Meryem Cup in Morocco with an incredible score of 12 under par. She won her first LPGA Title in August 2022 at the ISPS Handa World Invitational with a score of 10 under par. Her 2025 season has been promising, with only 3 missed cuts out of the 8 events she has played. Will she be able to clinch her 2nd LPGA Title? Let us know in the comments below.