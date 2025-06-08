What is Matteo Manassero’s Ethnicity? PGA Tour Pro’s Nationality, Family Roots & More

Before he could even vote, Matteo Manassero had already made history by becoming the youngest player ever to make the cut at the Masters. It happened in 2010, but then three years later, Guan Tianlang broke it. Anyways, Matteo’s rise in the golf world has been nothing short of impressive. He won the British Amateur at just 16, and not long after, picked up his first European Tour win at the 2010 Castelló Masters; he was the youngest ever to win a DPWT event. His big moment came with a win at the 2013 BMW PGA Championship, which opened the door to the PGA Tour and made him a name to pay attention to.

But while the golf world knows him for early success, there’s more to Matteo than scorecards and trophies. Matteo Manassero was born in Negrar, a small town nestled in Italy’s scenic Verona province, and that’s exactly where his story began, right in the heart of northern Italy’s wine country. He started swinging a golf club at just three years old, first at Villafranca Golf Club and then under the mentorship of Franco Maestroni at Gardagolf Country Club, where his raw talent quickly stood out. Even as his career took off and he started playing around the world, Matteo never really left home.

He still lives in Verona, staying close to the community and the same courses that shaped him. He’s also a proud ambassador of Chervò—an Italian golf apparel brand—which says a lot about how strongly he reps his heritage. And if you scroll through his Instagram, almost every caption is written in fluent Italian. That alone tells you just how connected he still is to his roots.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matteo Manassero (@matteo.manassero)

Behind Matteo Manassero’s journey from a golf prodigy to a 2025 PGA Tour contender is a support system that’s been rock solid from the very beginning.

TMatteo Manassero has a supportive family

At the heart of it is his wife, Francesca, who’s been with him through the highs, lows, and everything in between. “My wife was my caddie for both of my victories this year. She was a big help both weeks, putting me in the right frame of mind, offering me the right perspective on the situation, and not getting too involved in shot selection,” said Matteo in 2023. Not just a partner off the course, she’s been right there on the fairways too; she’s even caddied for him at times, including during his emotional win at the 2024 Jonsson Workwear Open, where he ended a long title drought. But of course, the support started way before Matteo ever went pro.

His parents, Rosanna and Marino Manassero, played a huge role in shaping his early career. They spotted his talent early on when he was just a toddler swinging plastic clubs in the backyard and nurtured it with full encouragement. Matteo has shared how his parents never pushed him too hard but always gave him the freedom to enjoy the game. He’s also mentioned their pride in his career, especially after his comeback in 2024.

Whether Francesca cheers him on from the gallery or his parents support him behind the scenes, Matteo has never had to walk this journey alone.