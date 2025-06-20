What Is Minjee Lee’s Ethnicity? Family Background, Nationality & More About LPGA Star Explored

Minjee Lee was born on May 27, 1996, in Perth, Western Australia, and picked up golf at the age of 10. She took to the game quite seriously, and her hard work and skill eventually showed when she became the youngest winner of the 2010 WA Amateur Open. From there, she found her footing in the game, and her trophy shelf kept filling up as she went on to win the 2012 U.S. Girls Junior and the 2013 & 2014 Australian Women’s Amateur. Her achievements ultimately earned her the number one rank in amateur golf in 2014. But who do we have to thank for this golfing powerhouse?

It’s her mother, Clara Lee, who introduced her to the game. Minjee Lee’s parents are both from Korea but moved to Australia in the early 90s. Her mother was a golf professional and used to teach at a local driving range and eventually handed a golf club to Minjee Lee when she was young. Minjee Lee’s father, Soonam Lee, was a basketball and swimming coach, and he started playing golf when he met Clara Lee. While he didn’t play too seriously, golf eventually became a part of their life, and Minjee Lee grew up around the game. While she is proud of her Korean roots because of her parents, Minjee Lee is an Australian citizen.

These days, Lee is mostly based in the United States as she plays on the LPGA Tour frequently. Growing up, she looked up to Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy as her role models, and it’s evident in her fearless game. Currently ranked 24th in the Rolex Rankings, Minjee Lee caught the attention of many when she won her first major in 2021 at the Evian Championship. But she didn’t stop there. She stormed to victory at the 2022 U.S. Women’s Open, where she set a jaw-dropping scoring record of 13-under par. She nearly bagged another major that same year, finishing runner-up at the 2022 Women’s PGA Championship.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Minjee Lee (@minjee27)

And her stats only display her incredible skill on the course. She currently ranks 4th in the overall Strokes Gained statistics on the Tour and is also one of the most powerful and accurate drivers off the tee. And to top it all off, she represented Australia at the 2024 Paris Olympics, alongside her younger brother, Min Woo Lee, who is also a professional golfer on the PGA Tour. Well, golf really does run in the family!

Minjee Lee’s brother, Min Woo Lee

Minjee Lee is not the only golfing star in her family. Her younger brother, Min Woo Lee, is also making waves of his own on the PGA Tour. Often known for his cheeky antics on the American Tour, he is also a fan favourite on social media, and has nearly 888K followers on Instagram. He’s quite the contrast to his sister, who has often called herself an introvert and prefers to keep her social media restricted to golf.

Min Woo Lee hit a career high when he won the 2025 Texas Children’s Houston Open, and the win helped launch him to 36th in the OWGR. Sure, he had a few bumps this season (he missed three cuts this year), but he managed to finish within the top 25 in five different events.

And how is this for sibling goals? Minjee and Min Woo Lee were the second set of siblings to compete for the gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics, following in the stylish footsteps of Nelly and Jessica Korda in 2020. The Lee siblings are a perfect blend of Korean roots and Aussie pride, bringing two rich cultures into one powerhouse golfing family that fans across the globe can’t get enough of. As Minjee Lee continues to compete at the highest levels of golf, there’s little doubt that Lee is not just chasing trophies — she’s shaping a legacy that transcends borders and inspires a new wave of talent.