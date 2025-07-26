What Is Nanna Koerstz Madsen’s Ethnic Background & Nationality? Parents, Family Roots & More Revealed

Winning a professional golf event is one thing, but becoming the first person from your country and ethnic background to do it is another. That’s something bigger. She clinched her first LPGA Tour title, making her the first woman from her background to achieve such a feat. And it wasn’t some overnight success story either. From grinding it out on the Symetra Tour to battling her way through majors and Olympic appearances, Madsen’s journey has been anything but ordinary. So, who is Nanna Koerstz Madsen beyond the scorecards, and what do her roots reveal about the journey that shaped her into the golfer she is today?

Nanna Koerstz Madsen was born on October 23, 1994, in Smørum, a quiet town just outside Copenhagen, Denmark. That’s where she spent most of her childhood, surrounded by open space, strong family support, and, importantly, access to golf courses from a young age. She comes from a fully Danish background, with no mixed heritage or international upbringing. Everything about her early life, from her hometown to her training, was rooted in Denmark. As her talent grew, so did the opportunities.

In 2014, she briefly moved to the U.S. to play college golf at the University of South Carolina. But after just one semester, she decided to go all and turned professional the same year. Before turning pro, Madsen built a stellar amateur resume.

Between 2009 and 2014, she collected ten amateur titles, including four wins in her final year alone, a breakout season that fast-tracked her into the professional ranks. That same year, she was ranked the top European amateur on the World Amateur Golf Ranking, signaling she was ready for the next level. Since then, Madsen has gone on to earn over $3.7 million on the LPGA Tour, with 16 top-10 finishes to her name, which is solid proof that her early momentum wasn’t just a phase but a foundation for long-term success. But it would not have been possible without the support of her family.

Who Are Nanna Koerstz Madsen’s Parents?

Nanna’s parents, Jens Koerstz Madsen and Pia Madsen, are big-time golf lovers even though they didn’t play professionally. Her dad, Jens, is an electronics technician and a skilled low-handicap golfer. Her mom, Pia, also played casually with a pretty decent handicap. Golf was more than just a weekend hobby in their household; it was a way of life. The whole Madsen family, including Nanna’s brother Mads, is are member of the Smørum Golf Club near their hometown.



From giving her rides to the course to showing up at junior tournaments, her parents were all in. That strong support system, plus a house where everyone spoke the language of golf, gave Nanna the kind of start most young athletes dream of. With her family backing her every step, she had the perfect setup to go from local junior talent to turning pro by just 20.

From Smørum fairways to LPGA leaderboards, Madsen’s rise wasn’t just fueled by talent; it was built on quiet grit, bold moves, and a family that knew the game by heart.