What Is Quail Hollow Club’s ‘Green Mile’? Everything About Golf’s Most Feared Finishing Stretch

The Truist Championship at Quail Hollow carries a $20M purse and a 72-man signature field. But the real tournament happens in the final 1,247 yards. The three holes, the Green Mile, do the unlimited damage.

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It is borrowed from the 1999 Stephen King prison film itself and is named after the lime-green death row corridor at Cold Mountain Penitentiary. This stretch runs from the 16th tee to the 18th green, and consists of a 529-yard par-4, a 224-yard par-3 over water, and a 494-yard par-4 to close.

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Since 2003, these three holes have averaged +0.90 over par, the toughest closing stretch on the PGA Tour. Last season, they played even meaner at +1.13. The numbers behind the carnage are staggering: 1,888 balls have found water here since 2003, with 1,002 of those lost at the 18th. The Green Mile accounts for nearly 51 per cent of all triple bogeys or worse at Quail Hollow. Just 25 of the 833 players to have played Quail Hollow are career par or better on this stretch.

Most pros have never been able to break even here. Brian Harman and Phil Mickelson share the dubious distinction of leading with 17 combined water balls. Vijay Singh is one behind. Lucas Glover, who is teeing it up this week, has the record for bogeys on the Green Mile with 47 bogeys or worse since 2003. Meanwhile, in an entire tournament week, only 29 players in history have played all three holes bogey-free. The last to do so were Lee and Harris English in 2023.

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Then there’s Rory McIlroy, the one exception to every rule the Green Mile seems to enforce. While everyone else finds it difficult to crack, McIlroy has made 20 birdies here since 2010. He also owns the stretch’s most theatrical moment: a 79-foot, 9-inch bomb on the 17th green during the 2016 third round.

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The Green Mile doesn’t just eat shots. It reshuffles leaderboards, ends Sunday hopes, and separates contenders from pretenders in the cruelest possible fashion.

Historic moments at Quail Hollow

Rory McIlroy turned this place into a personal stage. He won his first PGA Tour event here in 2010 with a course record of 62. He picked up his first win in 2015 with a tournament record of 21-under, followed by wins in 2021 and 2024. Well, four wins at the same course is quite a good record.

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Justin Thomas earned his first major here in 2017. That year, a birdie on 17, the same par-3 that has ended so many other players’ weeks, decided the PGA Championship. Thomas birdied it in the final round as the field drowned.

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David Toms’ win in 2003 belongs in the folklore. Toms still won after shooting an 8, a triple-bogey plus, on the 72nd hole at the first Wachovia Championship. Rickie Fowler got his first PGA Tour victory here in 2012 when he beat Rory McIlroy and D.A. Points in a playoff at the Wells Fargo Championship.

It was also the 2022 Presidents Cup home, as the United States beat the International team 17.5–12.5. Then, in 2025, the PGA Championship returned; Scottie Scheffler walked away as the champion.