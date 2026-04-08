What Is Rae’s Creek at Augusta National? History & Importance Explored

Rae’s Creek is a monster, and no one knows it better than Jordan Spieth, perhaps. But there’s another story. It is said that former President Dwight Eisenhower hit his shot on the 12th into the creek, where it sat atop a jut of sand sticking above the water. Urged to play the shot, he sank to his knees and had to be rescued by two Secret Service agents. That’s the kind of horror the Rae’s Creek holds, but the story started some 200 years before Augusta National itself came into being.

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The story begins with an Irish trader, John Rae, who came west and settled in Augusta in 1734, some 200 years before the first Masters took place. He set up a farm stocked with cattle, along with a trading post and ferry operation at the junction of what was then known as Kenyons Creek and the Savannah River. Rae constructed a sturdy, fortress-style home there, perched above the river.

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With more settlers arriving, Rae’s residence often acted as a refuge for those who ventured out and couldn’t make it back to Fort Augusta, which British General James Oglethorpe had built farther south along the Savannah River. This made Rae’s property even more vital as Oglethorpe extended his influence across Georgia, moving from Savannah to establish Augusta in 1735.

By the late 1700s, Kenyons Creek had begun showing up on maps as Rae’s Creek. Rae owned at least 8,000 acres of land and had built a grist mill along the creek by 1765, all while expanding his influence as a key politician and justice of the peace. By the time he died in 1789, Rae was already a prominent name among the Augusta residents.

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Indeed, he was so prominent and influential that people often forget or don’t talk about one of the darkest parts of his life. In easier words, though harder to swallow, John Rae was a slave owner.

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And his status helped him get pardoned in 1771 for the manslaughter of Savannah woman Ann Simpson. On December 18, 1771, two petitions were presented at the Savannah council: one from province members, and another from council president James Habersham. The latter called the death “an act of indiscretion, rather than bad intention,” per RTE.ie. The board unanimously agreed Rae deserved mercy and recommended a pardon.

But there are two more interesting bits about this piece of land.

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In 1836, according to a geological study, there was gold in Rae’s Creek. Almost a hundred years later, in 1931, during the construction of Augusta, workers found gold in the creek.

Long before John Rae, many Native American tribes existed on the land, some 3,000–10,000 years ago. That had to do with the land’s connection with the Savannah River.

Indeed, it’s the same creek where Josele Ballester peed last Masters. There is, however, other essential information about Rae’s Creek that makes it a little more iconic.

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Everything else to know about Rae’s Creek at Augusta National

Rae’s Creek rises from underground rock to the northwest of Augusta, in nearby Columbia County, then runs beneath Berckmans Road and through wooded land before reaching the Augusta National grounds. Patrons, the fans present during the Masters, first catch sight of the creek as it passes under Nelson Bridge near No. 13 (Azalea) tee and No. 12 (Golden Bell) green, then under Hogan Bridge and behind No. 11 (White Dogwood) green.

Then, it continues into Augusta Country Club and eventually Lake Olmstead. Until 1950, the area left of White Dogwood green was fed directly by Rae’s Creek before a dam created a pond there. From its source to Lake Olmstead, the creek stretches only about 10 miles. Though the mechanics sound simple, people often mistake a fact about Rae’s Creek.

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Rae’s Creek is fed by 74 tributary streams, with the best-known one bending left just before Nelson Bridge, then curving along the left side of the fairway on the White Dogwood and in front of the green. People often call that branch Rae’s Creek, but that isn’t quite right. It’s actually just one of the tributaries.

According to the reports, the water level at Rae’s Creek is back to how it was prior to 1989. That will give the pros a chance to hit from the creek or the rocks. And before we close this conversation on Rae’s Creek, there’s another little-known fact about it.

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There hasn’t been a hole-in-one on the 12th in the past 35 years. The pros who did make one were Claude Harmon (1947), amateur Bill Hyndman (1959), and Curtis Strange (1988). Sepp Straka came closest to breaking this record by shooting an ace at the 2023 Masters. Unfortunately, it was during a practice round, so it does not count.