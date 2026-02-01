What Is Sergio Garcia’s 2026 Net Worth? LIV Golf Pro’s Career Earnings, Endorsements & More Explored

Sergio Garcia has spent more than two decades building a reputation as one of golf’s most recognizable figures. His financial profile now mirrors that longevity. As 2026 gets underway, attention has shifted from fairway results to how his move to LIV Golf and steady presence on global tours have shaped his overall wealth.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

What is Sergio Garcia’s net worth in 2026?

Multiple financial trackers and sports business outlets estimate Garcia’s net worth at around $70 million. However, there are no exact estimates, as there are multiple factors, including his LIV Golf and DP World Tour earnings, LIV contract amount, sponsorships and endorsements, investments, etc., that come into the picture. The $70 million figure reflects a sharp rise from pre-LIV projections, which often placed him closer to the $40–50 million range.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Golfyr (@golfyr_com) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Sergio Garcia’s on-course earnings now exceed $120 million across the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, and LIV Golf events. His official PGA Tour earnings alone exceed $55 million, which includes winnings from his 11 titles. This includes the 2017 Masters win, which got him $1,980,000. Besides that, he won the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, the 2016 AT&T Byron Nelson, the 2012 Wyndham Championship, and many more.

On the DP World Tour, the Spaniard has won 16 events, one of which would coincide with the 2017 Masters, which is also counted as a PGA Tour title. Collectively across all the starts he had on the European Tour, he made around 30 million Euros. Between 2022 and 2025, he didn’t play much on the DP World Tour because he didn’t want to pay the fines for playing in conflicting LIV Golf events. However, he has now decided to pay the fines and participate in more events on the European circuit.

ADVERTISEMENT

His initial LIV contract signing is reported to be around $40 million. The contract ran from 2022 to 2025. But unlike Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed, who have moved away, the 2017 Masters champion has decided to stick with LIV Golf and extended his contract. However, the details of the new contract are not publicly known yet.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsorship and endorsements

Garcia has worn Adidas since he turned pro in 1999. The company extended its contract in 2018 and celebrated “20 years” of partnership in 2024. This underlines one of the longest-running apparel deals in golf. The Spaniard continues to appear in Adidas Golf campaigns.

After a 15-year run with TaylorMade, Sergio Garcia signed a multiyear endorsement with Callaway in early 2018. He now uses the company’s clubs, ball, and Odyssey putter. His hat also features the Callaway logo on both sides. The deal was positioned by Callaway’s CEO as a strategic investment to boost brand value and leverage Garcia’s status as a global icon and reigning Masters champion.

Another of his deals is with UBS. The brand describes Garcia as an ambassador whose values on social responsibility and corporate citizenship align with the bank. In addition, he has partnerships with BMW Golf Sport and Mexico Infrastructure Partners (MIP). His deal with MIP comes alongside his LIV Golf team, Fireballs GC’s multi-year partnership.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sergio Garcia’s lifestyle

Sergio Garcia leads a luxurious, family-oriented lifestyle centered in Austin, Texas. His investment portfolio includes high-end homes, fast cars, which he enjoys with adventure travel and deep philanthropy with his wife, Angela Akins, and their two children.

Garcia and his family have called Austin home since 2017. They both adore the city’s people, food scene, and schools for their kids. He owns an 11,000-square-foot mansion with five bedrooms, plus homes in Orlando, his Spanish hometown of Castellon, and a Swiss ski resort in Crans-Montana.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Garcias host the annual FORE Kids ATX tournament at Austin’s Omni Barton Creek. The event raised over $7 million by 2025 for Dell Children’s Medical Center and Experience Camps. Their Sergio and Angela Garcia Foundation (established in 2002) supports kids’ healthcare, anti-bullying via The UGLI Foundation, and adaptive golf in Spain.