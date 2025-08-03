What Is Smyth Salver Award at 2025 AIG Women’s Open? History & Winner Explored

There is nothing bigger than being a part of a major event. But the cherry on the cake is being an amateur and strongly competing against the professionals. Well, that commendable effort needs something better than applause. The $9.75 million event has the top names participating, where some are looking for their first major win, while others are looking to clinch their career Grand Slam.

Away from that, the amateur golfers who are giving strong competition also have a reward for their performance. Interestingly, the amateur golfer who finishes the 72 holes with the lowest score will be awarded the Smyth Salver award. Along with the trophy, a silver medal is also given to the player for their exceptional performance at the major event.

Flipping the page of history, a former president of the Ladies’ Golf Union, Moria Smyth, donated the award. Interestingly, it has been a tradition to award the amateur each year since 1979, but only 13 players, including the 2025 edition, have gotten their hands on it. In 1979, Sue Hedges was the first recipient of the prize, and following her, Marta Figueras-Dotti won it twice in 1980 and 1982.

The award was then clinched by Michelle Wie West after a long hiatus of 23 years in 2005. Since then, many top names have won the awards and even major events after turning professional. Now with all eyes on the 2025 edition, three golfers, namely, Paula Martin Sampedro, Carla Bernat Escuder, and Jeneath Wong, made the cut to come closer to the award.

In fact, one of them, with her exceptional performance, has secured the award to her name.

Who won the Smyth Salver award in 2025?

The award has been an indicator of success, as seen in the example of Lottie Woad, who won in 2024. The golfer later won the KPMG Women’s Irish Open. Now, with the 2025 season, three golfers have been on the spot to clinch it. But one of them stood out with the performance. Any guesses who it would be? Well, it is the Spaniard, Paula Martin Sampedro.

The Spaniard with five birdies in the third round scored 2 under 70 to take a three-shot lead in the race among the amateurs. Continuing that in the final round, she carded 7 birdies to score 4 under 68 and win the Smyth Salver award. She, with a final score of 4 under with rounds of 72, 74, 70, and 68, is placed T8 along with Lottie Woad and two others.

Now, with the long history of creating major winners, can the Spaniard who clinched the title stand true to the history?