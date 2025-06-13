What Is Sungjae Im’s Ethnicity? PGA Tour Pro’s Nationality, Family Roots & More

The year is 2022, and Sungjae Im is ready to kick off his third Masters appearance (he went on to finish T8). Ahead of the event, a confident Sungjae Im claimed he loved winning games, but “more than anything, I hated losing.” His golf journey started at the age of 4 with his parents standing right behind him. Now, we are in the 2025 season, and Im is still one of the growing stars on American soil. Given his solid performances, golf fans cannot help but be curious about him. Well, here’s an understanding of Im’s background.

Sungjae Im was born on March 30, 1998, in Cheongju, South Korea. He grew up on Jeju Island, a region known for its strong golf culture, which greatly influenced his early development in the sport. Im began playing golf at the age of four, inspired by his mother, Mi Kim, who took him to an indoor practice facility. Given that, by the age of eight, he had already made a name for himself by defeating his father, Ji Taek Im, in a game of golf. Although Im rarely talks about his sibling, he has an older sister.

Im’s dedication to the sport led him to enroll in a Korean golf academy at the age of 12, where he honed his skills further. He played junior golf tournaments alongside fellow South Korean golfer Si Woo Kim, which helped shape his competitive edge. Im turned professional at just 17 in 2015 and first came to the United States in 2017 to compete in the Korn Ferry Q-School, marking the beginning of his journey on the American golf scene.

During the 2018 and 2019 seasons, Im’s parents supported him by attending every tournament he participated in on the PGA Tour and the Korn Ferry Tour. He spent his formative years at The Club at Nine Bridges, the venue for the PGA Tour’s CJ Cup, where he developed his game. Notably, Im avoids using a #4 golf ball, as the number symbolizes bad luck and sounds similar to the word “death” in South Korea. But, hey, what is his ethnicity? Well, Sungjae Im is of South Korean ethnicity. Outside of his parents, there’s another important person in his life–his wife.

Sungjae Im is living a beautiful married life with his wife

Sung Jae Im’s married life began on December 17, 2022, when he tied the knot in a private ceremony at the Lotte Hotel World in Seoul. The wedding surprised many, as Im had kept his relationship under wraps. He shared a touching moment on Instagram, where he picked up his bride, expressing gratitude to those who congratulated them. He wrote, “Thank you again to everyone who congratulated us. I will work harder and live happily in the future. Thank you,” emphasizing his commitment to a happy future together.

Im showcased his passion for golf by gifting his guests Scotty Cameron Phantom X 9 putters, each signed by him. This thoughtful gesture resonated with fellow golf enthusiasts. The wedding festivities extended beyond the ceremony, with fans and PGA Tour professionals congratulating the couple on social media. Justin Thomas referred to Im as a “GOAT,” while Min Woo Lee and Mark Wier also sent their well wishes, highlighting the supportive community within the golfing world.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SungJae Im 임성재 (@sungjaeim330)

After their marriage, Im made his first public appearances as a married man, including participating in the Par 3 Family Contest at the 2023 and the 2024 Masters alongside his wife. He shared a photo from the event on Instagram, captioning it, “First Par-3 contest with my wife😉.” This moment marked a significant milestone in their journey together, reflecting Im’s blend of personal and professional life as he embraces his new role as a husband while continuing to excel in golf. Whether he creates history at Oakmont this season or not, Im is definitely winning in his personal life!