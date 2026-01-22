What Is the ‘Alcatraz’ Hole at 2026 American Express & Why Is It Feared by Pros?

The American Express 2026 will be taking place at the PGA West Coast Stadium Course in La Quinta, California. Scheduled to be played from January 22 to 25, the likes of Scottie Scheffler and other big names will be looking to win the lucrative prize money of $1.656 million. However, winning the American Express has always been a challenge. And that is because of one particular hole, known as the ‘Alcatraz Hole.’

Watch What’s Trending Now!

What is the Alcatraz Hole?

Speaking of the most fearsome and notorious holes in the golfing realm, the par-3 17th hole at the PGA West’s Pete Dye Stadium Course makes the top of the list. Why? Let’s break it down.

ADVERTISEMENT

When Pete Dye designed the hole, he was not aiming to build an easy way out for the golfers. At 168 yards, it seems like a simple affair, but the setting is pretty brutal. The ‘Alcatraz’ is surrounded by water hazards, and one wrong move can make even the best golfers bite the dust. Add to that the strong winds that gush over the course throughout the play. These desert winds demand the golfers to be extra careful with their precision, as even a slight miscalculation can carry a shot much further off-target than intended.

Imago Via La Quinta Country Club

There are also some steep and sudden slopes. If a ball starts to go down one of these, it is a pretty much a one-way trip to the water. In one of the most famous instances of a pro almost getting it wrong, the mind goes back to 2016. Playing at Alcatraz, Jason Dufner thought he had managed to avert the deadly curse. But just as his ball landed on the green, much to his horror, Dufner saw the ball trickle down the slope! Thankfully for Dufner, it stopped just inches away from the water, allowing him to heave a sigh of relief.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the golfers dread the hole, it makes for the most exciting passage of play for the fans. Whenever the action shifts to the ‘Alcatraz hole,’ fans get ready with their cellphones, ready to capture all the drama. Meanwhile, beneath the golf story, the name ‘Alcatraz’ has a deeper and sinister reference.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

What is the real story behind ‘Alcatraz’?

There is a particular reason why the isolated hole is called ‘Alcatraz.’ It is, after all, a real-world site which holds a dark history. Alcatraz is situated in the San Francisco Bay and is an isolated, rocky island. It has a history of military fortifications and was also home to the infamous Alcatraz Federal Penitentiary (1934-1963).

Over the years, the island has had some famous inmates, including Al Capone. However, at present, the island has been converted into a National Park which offers tourists the opportunity to explore its exhibits as well as its past.