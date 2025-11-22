What Is the Blue Jacket at CME Group Tour Championship? History & Significance Explored

The winner of the RBC Heritage used to get a golden jacket before it was redesigned to tartan plaid in the 1970s. European Masters, China Open, Wells Fargo Championship, and many others give a jacket as a prize to the winners. While most of these are from the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour, there’s an iconic jacket up for grabs at an LPGA event, too. And it’s a blue one.

The CME Group Tour Championship is the final event on the LPGA Tour. The top 60 on the season-long Race to CME become eligible for this no-cut event. Of these 60, the winner of the event receives a whopping $4 million from the prize money. Besides that, there are 500 CME points up for grabs. And then there’s the blue jacket awarded to the winner of the CME Group Tour Championship.

Jeeno Thitikul won it last year and wore the jacket with pride at the post-event press conference, too.

“All the hard work paid off,” she exclaimed.

Thitikul made an eagle-birdie finish on the final two holes to secure her title. She finished at 22 under par, one less than the runner-up Angel Yin.

What makes it more interesting is that it follows the same tradition as the Masters.

Just as Scottie Scheffler put the green jacket on Rory McIlroy at the 2025 Masters, defending champion Jeeno Thitikul will put the blue jacket on the winner of the CME Group Tour Championship. However, what will happen in terms of back-to-back wins?

At the Masters, the honor was given to different people on different occasions.

For instance, Jack Nicklaus won it back-to-back for the first time, and he did the honors himself. When Nick Faldo became the second to do so, the honor went to the Augusta National chairman. Now, who will give it at the CME Group Tour Championship has not been decided yet. That’s because no one has yet achieved the feat.

The tradition of the blue jacket started in 2022 and will continue in 2026, too.

In 2022, it was Lydia Ko, followed by Amy Yang in 2023. None of them was able to defend their title. But Jeeno Thitikul seems to have a good chance of that.

At the end of Round 2, Thitikul was leading with 14 under par. With two more rounds left, things could still go against her. But if she wins, fans would finally know who puts the blue jacket on the back-to-back winner.

Ko was excited to win the blue jacket in 2022.

“This has been one of the most consistent and solid years I’ve had,” shared the Kiwi in 2022.

“I’m excited my photo of winning here in 2014 with the glasses can get updated this year with the blue jacket.”

Jeeno Thitikul now looks forward to becoming the first LPGA star to win the blue jacket back-to-back.

Jeeno Thitikul focuses on defending the CME Group Tour Championship

Before the CME Group Tour Championship, Jeeno Thitikul admitted she lacked confidence in her putting heading into the Maybank Championship.

However, she still managed a strong finish, showcasing her fighting spirit. Thitikul has consistently performed well in the Asian swing tournaments. She won the Buick LPGA Shanghai and the Mizuho Americas Open. She finished as runner-up in four events and made many high finishes in others.

The only event where she missed the cut was the 2025 US Women’s Open.

The World No. 1 won the 2024 CME Group Tour Championship with a historic 22-under par score. She earned $4 million and an additional $1 million to earn the largest prize in women’s golf history. This year, too, she leads the race with a sizable margin.

She has 3,566.950 points under her name. Next on the list is Miyu Yamashita with 2,772.261. There’s a 794.689 points gap between the two.

Think she will become the first one to achieve the feat?