What Is the Format of TOUR Championship 2025? Latest Changes, Prize Purse, & More Explored

As the final stage of the FedEx Cup playoff, i.e., the TOUR Championship, is around the corner, it brings much more excitement than ever before. The top 30 players in the standings after proving their outstanding form in the first two events will get an equal opportunity to be crowned as the FedEx Cup winner and a share of a $100 million prize pot. Unlike the previous years, in 2025, a new change in the format is introduced for the TOUR Championship.

Players who earlier accumulated the season-long points and additional points at the playoff events had the advantage. However, the rule has now been changed, and the points for the final leg are reset to zero. So, irrespective of the lead, Scottie Scheffler, with his season-long performance and the victory at the BMW Championship, will have to win the TOUR Championship with zero advantage to be crowned as the playoff winner.

The format has been changed from the starting-strokes model to a traditional 72-hole, stroke-play event. As part of the Fan Forward initiative of the PGA Tour, the event will have an adjustment to the course setup approach as well to encourage more risk/reward moment thoughts in the event.

Well, with the new changes aimed at increasing the fierce competition, the TOUR Championship has a whopping prize purse of $57.08 million at stake. Additionally, the winner at East Lake will take home the crown and $10 million. For the fans, the event is going to be nothing less than a delight as the top names who showcased dominance throughout the season will be teeing off together. In fact, the past winners are among the top bets for the 2025 TOUR Championship to increase their win count.

TOUR Championship past winners in dominance

We all saw that historic chip from Scottie Scheffler at the 17th hole of the BMW Championship. That shot did not just help him clinch his fifth win of the season, but it also enhanced the trust of fans for the sixth coming. Scheffler, who is the reigning champion of the FedEx Cup, made a historic comeback in the final round despite being 4 strokes behind. He kept his consistency throughout, and the result was pretty obvious. Now, being the former winner of the 2024 FedEx Cup with 7 regular-season wins, this season too, he seems to be in a brilliant spot. Notably, he is the top pick of players to win this year.

However, there are some other players too who will not let the win come easily. The 2023 FedEx Cup champion, Viktor Hovland, who has had a mixed season, was struggling to get into the top-30 standings. But interestingly, his experience helped him with the recovery. After his T32 finish at the St. Jude Championship, he was on the bubble, but knowing the importance, he showcased the A-Game. With four rounds of 67-68-69-69, the Norwegian was placed T7 and sealed his place in the final leg.

Along with him, three-time champion of the TOUR Championship, Rory McIlroy, has also hinted at his strong comeback. The 36-year-old had a mixed season, but what has been common is his performance comeback after finishing inside the top 15. Earlier at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, he was T15, and the result in the next event was a victory (THE PLAYERS Championship). Similarly, T5 at the Houston Open turned it into his green jacket win. Now with a T12 finish at the BMW Championship after a two-week break, is another victory coming?

Well, time will tell that with the top performers, the competition is going to be fierce, that is assured. Who do you think has the advantage after the new format of the TOUR Championship? Share your picks with us in the comments below.