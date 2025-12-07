What Is the Meaning Behind Hero World Challenge 2025 Trophy? History & Significance Explored

Golf Tips Handbook: Your Free Guide Awaits Unlock our Exclusive Golf Tips Handbook- a curated collection of the smartest, most practical lessons we’ve published this year. Download now

Spectators often notice the champion’s smile before anything else. However, there are some golf events where the trophies also become the talk of the town. Consider the Claret Jug of The Open, the Masters Trophy, and the golden Ryder Cup Trophy. Although not that famous, there’s a very unique trophy presented at the Hero World Challenge, too. The Hero World Challenge trophy is a distinctive sculptural piece: a tiger cub resting its paw on a globe, mounted on a wooden base.

The Hero World Challenge Trophy

It’s very unique to see a tiger atop a globe being presented as a trophy. But it also has a significant meaning behind it. Put simply, the trophy symbolizes Tiger Woods‘ hosting role and the event’s global prestige. Some media outlets also refer to it as the Tiger Trophy.

Malcolm DeMille designed and created the trophy. The company has created trophies for numerous professional golf events, including The ANNIKA, the Chevron Championship, the Farmers Insurance Open, and several others.

It is a product of a combination of hand sculpting and cutting-edge 3D printing technology. The company cast tiger and globe in bronze and finished with layered patinas that give them a lifelike look. There’s also a logo of Hero MotoCorp on the globe, representing the sponsor of the event hosted by Tiger Woods and co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour.

Below the tiger sculpture and the globe is a wooden stand. The stand includes the name and logo of the sponsor along with the names of all the past winners. The history of the event dates back to 2000. Woods has hosted the event every year since 2000, except in 2020, when COVID-19 forced its cancellation.

Top elite golfers from around the world participate in the event. In 2025, all 20 players on the field, except Jordan Spieth, rank among the top 50 golfers worldwide. Some of the popular names in the field include Scottie Scheffler, Max Homa, Keegan Bradley, Sepp Straka, Justin Rose, Hideki Matsuyama, Robert MacIntyre, and more.

Winners receive the Hero World Challenge trophy from Tiger Woods and Hero MotoCorp’s Executive Chairman, Dr. Pawan Munjal. Last year and before that, it was Scottie Scheffler who won the event. Before that, it was Viktor Hovland for two consecutive years in 2021 and 2022. Henrik Stenson, Jon Rahm, and Rickie Fowler are some of the past winners whose names are mentioned on the wooden stand.

Hero World Challenge Trophy changes over the years

Since 2000, when it all started, the Hero World Challenge Trophy has changed twice. Initially, it was the same tiger sculpture with the globe. However, the globe didn’t have any logo on it, as it was just World Challenge back then and not Hero World Challenge. Instead, a metal tag with the Tiger Woods Foundation written on it was stuck to it. Also, the globe was painted on a golf ball. It stayed the same from 2000 to 2009.

In 2010, Chevron took over the sponsorship of the event. Thus, for 2010 and 2011, Malcolm DeMille crafted a bronze trophy built around a pivoting open globe. One side showed golfers competing in the event, while the other presented a classroom scene that reflected the tournament’s mission.

Northwestern Mutual became the sponsor in 2012. This is when the organizers moved to the original trophy of the tiger sculpture with the globe presented on a golf ball.

Then came Hero MotoCorp, which took over sponsorship in 2014. And from 2015, the company changed the trophy. It was similar to the original trophy in appearance. One of the biggest changes was the inclusion of the logo, and instead of a golf club, the globe is now on a smooth surface.