What Is the Meaning Behind Rickie Fowler’s Decorated Water Bottle at PGA Championship?

Golfers have always needed something to hold onto. Not just in a figurative sense, but for real. They keep lucky tees in their shirt pockets, use coins marked with permanent ink under their balls, and repeat pre-shot routines so often that they become second nature. These rituals in professional golf aren’t just odd habits. They are part of the game’s foundation. At the 2026 PGA Championship, as Rickie Fowler walks the Donald Ross fairways at Aronimink with three top-10 finishes already this season, he brings his own version of that foundation: a sticker-covered, 26-ounce Yeti Rambler that he carries by hand, hole after hole, week after week.

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The reason is straightforward. Fowler drinks more water when he carries the bottle himself. This is about routine and performance. Hydration is not optional during a four-hour round in major conditions; it directly affects how he plays. He mixes 28 to 30 ounces of water with strong electrolytes and prefers to carry the bottle himself rather than add more weight to Ricky Romano’s bag.

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“The real reason is I drink more water and electrolytes when I carry it. I started carrying it at the beginning of this year. I drink more if I’m carrying it, and it’s also heavy when it’s full, so I don’t want to necessarily throw that on Rick, my caddie, to tote that thing around.”

Fowler explained this during the 2023 U.S. Open, where he was tied for the lead after 54 holes, and the bottle became a focus.

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Imago The Memorial Tournament Rickie Fowler of the United States walks on the 18th hole during the final round of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, USA on Sunday, June 1, 2025. Dublin Ohio United States PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xJorgexLemusx originalFilename:lemus-thememor250601_npobQ.jpg

What really catches people’s attention are the stickers. They cover the bottle from top to bottom: a brewery lightbulb, a coffee company’s skeleton logo, a cartoon of Fowler in an orange cap, a fitness brand’s logo, a golf photographer’s stamp, and a sticker for that photographer’s daughter, who is a competitive long-range shooter.

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Fowler has confirmed he invested in Hyperice, the recovery brand featured on the bottle, but his favorite is still the Side Project lightbulb, which stands for a St. Louis barrel-aged brewery. Two Sump Coffee stickers complete the St. Louis group. As Fowler explained before the 2023 Tour Championship, every sticker is linked to a sponsor, a friend, or a memorable moment.

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Fowler’s bottle is not a new move. It fits with everything he has done before. First came the flat-brim hats, then the white belts, then the orange Sundays for Oklahoma State. Now, it is a sticker-covered canteen. The Tropicana partnership he announced before the PGA Championship follows the same pattern. Fowler’s brand is built on personality, and the bottle is just the latest example.

None of this is by chance. Fowler came to Aronimink after gaining at least 2.8 strokes on approach in his last three starts, including a T2 at the Truist Championship. The bottle was with him, as usual. That consistency is important.

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Why Rickie Fowler’s water bottle taps into golf’s oldest instinct

Fowler wasn’t the first to use a comfort object in professional golf, but he gave it a new twist. Tiger Woods has worn red on Sundays since his Stanford days, a tradition so steady that seeing him without it would seem wrong. As one golf report explained, Woods’ Sunday red and Fowler’s bottle serve the same purpose: they are anchors, reminders that competition is something familiar and manageable.

Pre-shot routines serve the same purpose. The waggles, the stance, the breath before the swing—these are habits built for consistency when pressure mounts. Major championships are meant to test that consistency. Aronimink’s greens demand precision and do not allow for improvisation. Fowler arrived with his routine as much as his clubs. The bottle is proof.

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Fans started noticing in 2023 and haven’t stopped. One spectator, after seeing Fowler grab his canteen after every shot, wrote:

“At least a popular big name but should have asked him what the hell is in that bottle he constantly carries around after every shot it’s weird! Seems addicted to it seriously.”

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Fowler’s response, in essence, was yes—and on purpose. At Aronimink, with the pressure of the final round, that bottle might be more valuable than it looks.