What Is the Player Code of Conduct at the PGA Championship 2026? Behavior Penalties & More Explored

The 108th PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club had barely started when Justin Thomas slammed his club, Jon Rahm’s divot hit a volunteer in the face, and Rory McIlroy swore at a presser after smashing his club. All on day one. If there ever was a moment that justified a formal code of conduct, this was it.

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What is the player code of conduct at the PGA Championship 2026?

A player’s code of conduct is a written set of behavioral standards every competitor must follow throughout a tournament. It goes beyond the Rules of Golf and covers how players treat officials, volunteers, fans, fellow competitors, and the media.

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At Aronimink, the Code of Conduct is posted in the locker room and formally adopted as a local rule under Rule 1.2b of the Rules of Golf, giving it the same weight as any other competition rule. The PGA of America expects all players to act with honesty and integrity, show consideration for others, and take good care of the course.

Why do PGA Championship players have to follow a code of conduct?

Because behavior at the majors had been getting worse, governing bodies reached a point where they could not just look away.

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The 2026 Masters in April was the breaking point. We saw Robert MacIntyre’s middle-fingered gesture and Sergio Garcia’s tee-box meltdown, which damaged the turf and snapped his driver shaft. MacIntyre was quietly reprimanded, and Garcia received a formal warning.

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Kerry Haigh, the PGA of America’s chief championships officer, confirmed the code was built through several meetings between the PGA, Augusta National, The R&A, the USGA, and both the PGA and DP World Tours.

Haigh summed up the intent clearly: “It’s really for the good of the game that we’re implementing it to try and make sure everyone is behaving appropriately and professionally and as we would want our children and people watching to see the major championship.”

What rules must players follow during the PGA Championship 2026?

The code lists 14 specific examples of unacceptable behavior.

Audible obscenity loud enough for spectators or officials to hear is banned, as are visible obscene gestures and verbal abuse toward anyone connected to the competition

Physical abuse, including unauthorized touching, pushing, or striking of any person at the event, is not allowed.

Violently throwing or kicking a club in anger, deliberately damaging the playing surface, or destroying event property such as tee markers or microphones are all breaches.

Using a cell phone during the round and listening to music during competition rounds.

Consuming alcohol or using marijuana during practice or championship rounds without pre-approved medical authorization

Using devices to test green conditions or slopes during official practice rounds.

Dress code is specific. For women, tank tops are prohibited. For all players, T-shirts, denim shorts, jeans, gym shorts, and sweatpants are not permitted. Hats and visors must be worn with the brim facing forward.

What happens if a player misbehaves during the PGA Championship 2026?

It runs on a three-strike system: a first offense gets a warning, a second brings a two-stroke penalty, and a third means disqualification.

The problem is enforcement. On day one, Thomas slammed his club, Rahm struck a volunteer with a divot, and McIlroy swore at a press conference, calling his first round sh_-t. Despite all three incidents, no warnings were reported to have been issued.

The R&A is also moving in the same direction. At the media day for The Open at Royal Birkdale, CEO Mark Darbon confirmed a similar policy is expected this summer, noting the organization has been working closely with other major organizers and the tours.

The rules are written. The penalties are clear. Whether officials actually enforce them is the only question that matters now.