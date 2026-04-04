What Is the Playoff Format at Augusta National Women’s Amateur 2026?

A championship at Augusta National rarely ends quietly, be it the Masters or the Augusta National Women’s Amateur 2026. The event scheduled for April 1 to April 4, 2026, features three regulation rounds. However, the game rarely ends at that point. When scores are locked after three demanding rounds, the tournament shifts into a high-pressure playoff finish. In this playoff, every swing can instantly decide a career-defining moment.

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What is the playoff format at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur 2026?

The Augusta National Women’s Amateur 2026 features a sudden-death playoff format, which comes after the intense three rounds. This year, the event featured an international field of 72 women amateurs competing over 54 holes. A cut is set after 36 holes. Only the top 30 and ties on the leaderboard head to the final round.

In the 2026 edition, the chances of a playoff seem likely after a look at the leaderboard. Asterisk Talley, last year’s runner-up, is leading after the first two rounds. Both her rounds were bogeyless, featuring an eagle on hole 18. This helped her finish 11-under 133 before the final round.

Following her very closely are Sweden’s Meja Örtengren and Colombia’s Maria Jose Marin. Both of them have a score of 10-under par 134 ahead of Round 3. Behind them are Andrea Revuelta and Avery Weed with a 6-under finish after the first two rounds.

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A stroke behind them are Lauren Kim, Soomin Oh, Arianna Lau, Gyubeen Kim, Amelie Zalsman, Chloe Kovelesky, Raegan Denton, and Vanessa Borovilos. All of them have good chances of winning the game, which increases the likelihood of a playoff finish.

If it does happen, it won’t be the first time, though.

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Past playoffs at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur

The Augusta National Women’s Amateur was announced by chairman Fred Ridley in 2018. The inaugural event was held in 2019 and was won by Jennifer Kupcho.

In the six years of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur’s history, playoffs have occurred twice. One of them was in 2021, when Tsubasa Kajitani secured a playoff victory over Wake Forest’s Emilia Migliaccio. With this victory, the 17-year-old became the first international ANWA champion. Not just that, she became the first golfer from her country to win any event at Augusta National.

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Kajitani carded rounds of 73-72-72 to finish 1 over par. Migliaccio, on the other hand, scored the same with her rounds of 73-74-70. In the playoff, Migliaccio made a bogey, while the Japanese golfer secured an on-par finish with her 3-foot par putt.

The second instance of a playoff finish occurred in 2023. This time, it was the young prodigy Rose Zhang who defeated Jenny Bae in the second round of the playoff. Zhang hit rounds of 66-65-76 to finish 9-under par 207. Her poor performance in the last round allowed Bae to tie with her at the end of the regulation rounds with 69-68-70.

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They both started the playoffs with par finishes, advancing to the second round. The second playoff hole was No. 10. On the 10th hole, Bae hit her second shot way off the green towards the left. The ball went into the bushes, ending her winning chances. Zhang took the opportunity and made a par finish to win the event.

From those past playoffs to the current leaderboard, the Augusta National Women’s Amateur continues to show how tightly contested this event can be. If 2026 follows a similar path, the sudden-death format will once again take center stage.