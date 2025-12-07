What Is the Playoff Format at Crown Australian Open 2025?

Golf Tips Handbook: Your Free Guide Awaits Unlock our Exclusive Golf Tips Handbook- a curated collection of the smartest, most practical lessons we’ve published this year. Download now

The Australian Open started way back in 1904 and remains one of golf’s oldest tests by bringing the world’s best golfers to the fairways every single year. Legends like Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player chased the famous Stonehaven Cup decades ago. And the 2025 edition promises another thrilling chapter for the PGA Tour of Australasia, where fans flock to see who lifts the trophy and grabs the massive paycheck. But sometimes, seventy-two holes just aren’t enough to decide a true champion.

Firstly, all the qualifying professional and amateur golfers play in a Championship Pro-Am. And then they compete in a seventy-two-hole stroke play event that lasts for several days. Only sixty players advance to the second of four rounds out of one fifty-six players, after thirty-six holes. Then comes the climax. Suppose there’s a tie for the sixtieth place. In this case, both the players remain and failed to make the cut, while one amateur player may advance if his total is equal to or better than that of the sixtieth-ranked pro.

A tie at the top of the leaderboard or seventy-two holes triggers a more interesting sudden-death playoff format to find the winner. Tied players return to a specific hole, start the play their until we get a golfer who has shot the lowest in the lot.

This is a developing story..