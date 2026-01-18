What Is the Playoff Format at Dubai Invitational 2026?

The first event on the DP World Tour’s International Swing is underway. At the Dubai Invitational 2026, elites like Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, Tommy Fleetwood, and others are competing to top the leaderboard. But if two or more of them end up in a tie after the four regulation rounds, it will trigger a playoff.

The playoff format at the Dubai Invitational 2026 adds a sharp edge to an event already packed with star power and early-season stakes. The competition follows a 72-hole stroke play structure with fixed twosomes in rounds one and two, starting from both the first and tenth tees.

If players finish tied after 72 holes, a sudden-death playoff begins on the 18th hole and repeats until one golfer posts the lowest score. The winner secures a two-season tour exemption, 500 Race to Dubai points, and valuable world ranking credits.

This is a developing story…