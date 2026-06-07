What Is the Playoff Format at Memorial Tournament 2026?

The 2026 Memorial Tournament followed the same format as last year at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. It was a 72-hole stroke play event in a 72-player field. The players competed in twosomes across morning and afternoon waves for the first two rounds. The same pairings carried across both days. After 36 holes, a cut was made.

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From round three, groups were arranged by score; the highest scorers teed off first, and the lowest scorers teed off last. The same applied in round four to decide the winner, but if the players were tied after 72 holes, it went to sudden death on the 18th hole.

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Then, if playing the 18th hole one time could not decide the winner, the golfers will replay it until one golfer scores lower than the rest. The winner takes home $4 million from a $20 million prize purse and a two-season PGA Tour exemption. Apart from money, the benefits included 700 FedExCup points.

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