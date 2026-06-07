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What Is the Playoff Format at Memorial Tournament 2026?

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Roshni Dhawan

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Jun 7, 2026 | 6:02 PM EDT

HomeGolf

What Is the Playoff Format at Memorial Tournament 2026?

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Add us on Google

Roshni Dhawan

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Link Copied!

Jun 7, 2026 | 6:02 PM EDT

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Imago

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Imago

The 2026 Memorial Tournament followed the same format as last year at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. It was a 72-hole stroke play event in a 72-player field. The players competed in twosomes across morning and afternoon waves for the first two rounds. The same pairings carried across both days. After 36 holes, a cut was made.

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From round three, groups were arranged by score; the highest scorers teed off first, and the lowest scorers teed off last. The same applied in round four to decide the winner, but if the players were tied after 72 holes, it went to sudden death on the 18th hole.

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Then, if playing the 18th hole one time could not decide the winner, the golfers will replay it until one golfer scores lower than the rest. The winner takes home $4 million from a $20 million prize purse and a two-season PGA Tour exemption. Apart from money, the benefits included 700 FedExCup points.

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Roshni Dhawan

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Roshni Dhawan is a writer and researcher covering golf at EssentiallySports. With a background in brand strategy and research, she brings a process-driven approach to her coverage, prioritizing accuracy, structure, and depth in every story. Her work is rooted in making the sport accessible to a wide audience, from long-time followers to those newly engaging with the game. Her coverage focuses on narrative-driven features, player journeys, and the evolving dynamics shaping the sport. By going beyond surface-level reporting, Roshni highlights the human stories that define golf, placing developments within a broader context that resonates with readers while maintaining clarity and relevance. Before transitioning into sports media, she built experience across research and content roles, developing a strong foundation in data analysis, academic writing, and structured storytelling. This background informs her ability to approach golf with both analytical discipline and creative perspective, ensuring her reporting remains both insightful and engaging.

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Riya Singhal

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