What Is the Playoff Format at the 2026 Sony Open?

ByNavya Mishra

Jan 18, 2026 | 8:33 PM EST

What will happen if the season-opener of the PGA Tour ends up in a playoff? With the new rules and format change, are there any modifications? Well, not really. In the event of a playoff, the Sony Open in Hawaii will follow the standard sudden-death structure used across the PGA Tour.

Once more than a single player is tied for the lead after the 72 holes, they will come back to the course and prepare for an immediate hole-by-hole playoff. For the Sony Open, the playoffs will begin on the par-5 18th hole. This will continue in the repeated sequence of holes 18, 18, 10, 11, 18, 10, and 11 until a winner is decided.

With players like Chris Gotterup, Robert MacIntyre, and others in the lead, it remains to be seen how the tournament result will unfold.

This is a developing story…

