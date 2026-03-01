What is the Playoff Format at the Cognizant Classic 2026?

One shot can change everything. In sudden death, there’s no margin for error, no second chances, and no safety net — just pure, nerve-shredding golf where the next hole could be your last. That’s exactly what awaits any tied players at the 2026 Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches.

The Cognizant Classic follows the standard PGA Tour sudden-death playoff format, with playoff holes looping through hole 18. Specifically, the sequence runs holes 18, 17, and 17 again, repeating until one player posts the lowest score on a given hole and is declared the champion.

This format is consistent across virtually every standard PGA Tour event. The playoff begins immediately after 72 holes of regulation, with any players still tied entering the sudden-death battle.

The 2026 event features a 120-player field competing across four rounds, with a cut made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties.

