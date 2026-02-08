What Is the Playoff Format at WM Phoenix Open 2026?

Playoff drama runs deep at TPC Scottsdale. Since arriving at this desert venue in 1987, the WM Phoenix Open has held 12 playoffs, averaging one every three years. The last four came in even-numbered years, making 2026 perfectly positioned for sudden-death fireworks before the Super Bowl kickoff.

The WM Phoenix Open 2026 is a 72-hole stroke play tournament. After 36 holes, the top 65 players and ties will move on. The player with the best scores after four rounds is the leader. If two or more players finish tied for first, a playoff is held to determine the winner.

At the WM Phoenix Open, the playoffs are sudden death. All the tied leaders go back to the 18th hole and play extra holes one at a time. Competitors keep going hole by hole until one player gets a lower score than the rest. After the second extra hole, the tee moves every two holes, but it stays put on the 18th.

