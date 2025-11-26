What Is the Story Behind Skins Game’s Name? History And Origin Explored

The Skins Game is coming back after 17 years, and those who have been following it since the 20s might know it all. But as golf fans prepare to watch the event’s comeback, a question lingers for new watchers: Have you ever thought why it’s called the “Skins Game”? The answer involves Scottish traders, animal pelts, and impromptu golf matches, and the story behind the name is more interesting than you’d think.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Traders from other countries would come to Scotland after long, cramped, and leaky boat rides. Instead of resting in town, they went straight to the golf course to gamble with the animal pelts they carried as goods. They used each hide as a bet in their games, and the term “skins” stayed. Over time, this kind of gambling turned into the game we know today, where each hole has a monetary value and tied holes carry over, making the game more exciting with each shot.

The Skins Game officially began on November 27, 1983, at Desert Highlands in Scottsdale. Four of the greatest golfers of all time came together: Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, Gary Player, and Tom Watson. Vin Scully was the NBC commentator during the event, and golf fans witnessed something unprecedented. In that first year, Gary Player earned $170,000, but there was some drama—Watson nearly accused him of cheating at a crucial moment. This tension became a hallmark of the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event instantly became a must-watch on TV. For 25 years, it was the most popular show on Thanksgiving weekend, providing golf fans something they rarely see: personality.

And from 2003 to 2006, the Skin Game reached its height during those trilogy years.

The 2003 edition was historic because Annika Sorenstam was the first LPGA player to compete. She earned $175,000 on the first day, thanks to a remarkable 39-yard eagle shot from a bunker on the ninth hole. She finished second overall with a total of $225,000. Fred Couples won that year for the fourth time, earning $605,000 and becoming the ‘King of Skins.’

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago 2007 AT&T National Golf Tournament Maryland native and professional golfer Fred Funk watches his tee shot during the Earl Woods Memorial Pro-Am at Congressional Country Club. Potomac Maryland United States EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx 2007 AT&T National Golf Tourname JohnxCxMiddlebrookx/xCalxSportx csmphoto042621

In 2004, Fred Couples defended his title and won $640,000 after a four-hole playoff against Tiger Woods. At 45 years old, he won eight skins on Sunday, raising his total earnings in the Skins Game to $3.515 million. Woods came in second, earning $310,000, which was more than he made in his previous three appearances combined. Even the top player in the world couldn’t predict the outcome of the format.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Then came 2005, which could be the most famous year in Skins Game history. And there are still whispers about the moment that Fred Funk made.

Funk grabbed a pink skirt out of his bag and wore it all the way to the green after Sorenstam out-drove him on the third hole. This made his competitors laugh and gave TV viewers a lot of fun. But Funk had the final laugh. The 49-year-old won $925,000 and 15 skins. He won when Woods missed an eight-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole on Sunday. He won $550,000 and six skins just by making a two-putt birdie on the last hole. On Sunday, he took home all $700,000.

Funk said later, “I’m still in shock that I got asked to be in this thing.” He received his invitation after winning the Players Championship that March. And he became the oldest person to win the Skins Game at 49, surpassing Gary Player, who won it at 48 in 1983. In 2005, Fred Couples was shut out for the first time in 12 outings, marking a historic year. Stephen Ames claimed the 2006 title and $590,000 with a three-foot birdie putt in the playoff. The tournament later moved from Trilogy, with K.J. Choi winning the last edition in 2008 for $415,000 before the event was discontinued.

ADVERTISEMENT

But in 2008, things changed, and it no longer played as the format got old, and TV ratings went down. In 2009, LG, the main title sponsor of the event, pulled out.

The Skins Game is back, bringing a rich history and memorable moments. Decades ago, Scottish furriers who bet on their pelts didn’t just create a game; they established a tradition.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 2025 Skins Game’s comeback with a modern twist

The 2025 Skins Game will be held at Panther National Golf Club in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, on Black Friday, November 28, 2025. Jack Nicklaus and Justin Thomas worked together to construct Panther National, a new, high-end course.

The four golfers are: Tommy Fleetwood, Xander Schauffele, Keegan Bradley, and Shane Lowry. Shane Lowry took Justin Thomas’s place after he had to drop out because of an injury. They’ll play 18 holes in the traditional “skins” style, where each hole is worth money, and the golfer who wins a hole outright gets that “skin.” If a hole is tied, the value rolls over, which means the next hole’s prize is bigger.

The 2025 edition features a “reverse purse” twist. Each player begins with $1 million. They gain money when they win holes and lose money when they tie or lose. Each stroke becomes a crucial choice.

This change adds excitement to the classic exhibition format, mixing familiar elements with modern competition. Longtime fans will recognize the basic structure, while newer audiences will appreciate the unpredictability and real-time stakes, making every hole significant.