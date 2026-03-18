What Is the TGL Playoffs Format? Schedule, Teams, & More Details Explored

TGL Season 2 took off in late December 2025. After two months of play among six regular-season teams, the stakes are rising high as the season is about to enter its playoffs.

New York GC, The Bay GC, Jupiter Links GC, Atlanta Drive GC, Los Angeles GC, and Boston Common Golf all competed in five matches throughout the regular season. During these regular games, each winning team gets 2 points. The losing team also has a chance to earn 1 point if the game goes into overtime. The league adds these points to the SoFi Cup standings.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The top 4 teams in the SoFi Cup standings at the end of the regular season enter the playoffs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last year, New York GC, Atlanta Drive GC, The Bay GC, and Los Angeles GC made it to the playoffs. Atlanta Drive GC won all three of its postseason matches and took home the SoFi Cup and a $9 million cut from the $21 million prize pool.

This year, the Los Angeles and Atlanta Drive GC have qualified for the playoffs for the second consecutive year. To challenge them, Tiger Woods’ Jupiter Links GC and Rory McIlroy’s Boston Common Golf have made it to the postseason this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Let’s find out how the competition proceeds from here on.

ADVERTISEMENT

TGL Season 2 Format

The TGL playoff structure follows a straightforward format. The top four teams in the SoFi Cup standings get into the playoffs. Each win gets a team 2 points. However, in case of a tie in the standings at the end of the regular season, the first tiebreaker is the total holes won by a team. If the total holes won are also the same, the next tiebreaker is singles holes won.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Mandatory Credits: @jupitermagazine/Instagram

The postseason starts with two semifinals, both with an elimination format. The winner heads to the three-match final, while the loser bids farewell to the season. Matchups are based on regular-season standings. The team finishing first goes up against the team in fourth place. This leaves No. 2 and N0. 3 battling each other.

In most sports leagues, the final is a match in which the winning team takes the trophy. However, this is where things get interesting in TGL.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We wanted a format that rewards regular season excellence while creating high-stakes moments in the playoffs,” the TGL Commissioner said about its unique playoffs format.

Instead of a single match, there are three final matches. The two teams that win the semifinals go head-to-head in a best-of-three.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first team to win two matches wins the SoFi Cup. Last year, New York GC and Atlanta Drive GC entered the finals. However, they didn’t have to play all three finals as Atlanta won the first two to claim the inaugural SoFi Cup.

While the playoff format changes after the regular season, the match format stays the same. Each match features a 15-hole game divided into two setups. The initial setup is a nine-hole triple. Here, three members from each team compete in an alternate-shot format. Then there are six holes of “Singles,” where golfers go head-to-head.

The scoring system, too, remains the same. Each hole is worth one point. The team that takes fewer strokes to reach the hole wins the point. Ties result in no points or carryovers. There’s also the concept of “Hammer.” It is essentially an orange flag that allows teams to increase a hole’s worth by 1 point. Each team has three Hammers per match, but only one can be used per hole.

ADVERTISEMENT

Whenever a team uses a Hammer by putting the flag on the ground, the opponent can either accept or decline it. Accepting the challenge increases the hole’s worth by one point, while declining ends the hole. In this case, the team that used the hammer gets the point.

If both teams end up tied after all 15 holes, a 3-v-3 closest-to-the-pin competition decides the winner.

With the format and rules in place, the focus now shifts to the teams that will battle it out on the course.

ADVERTISEMENT

TGL Season 2 matchups

This year, Boston Common Golf earned 8 points, Los Angeles GC won 6 points, Atlanta Drive GC won 6 points, and Jupiter Links GC won 5 points to enter the playoffs. Thus, No. 1 Boston Common Golf will face No. 4 Jupiter Links GC, while No. 2 Los Angeles GC will go up against No. 3 Atlanta Drive GC. Both semifinal matches are scheduled to be played on March 17, 2026.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TGL (@tglgolf) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Here are the singles matchups for both semifinals:

Semifinal 1 (ATL vs. LA)

Patrick Cantlay vs. Justin Rose

vs. Justin Rose Billy Horschel vs. Sahith Theegala

Chris Gotterup vs. Tommy Fleetwood

Semifinal 2 (JUP vs. BOS)

Max Homa vs. Rory McIlroy

vs. Rory McIlroy Akshay Bhatia vs. Keegan Bradley

Tom Kim vs. Adam Scott

With the matchups now set, the TGL playoffs move from format and structure into pure competition. From here on, every hole and decision will shape the outcome. The race for the SoFi Cup in 2026 officially begins now!