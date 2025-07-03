What Is the ‘Trophy House’ at John Deere Classic 2025?

Three consecutive winners, one house, and a statistical anomaly that honestly sounds too crazy to be true—yet here we are, watching golf superstition get completely rewritten. The PGA Tour’s latest video dives deep into the Trophy House phenomenon that’s captivating the golf world.

The Golfbet team’s 3-minute, 32-second feature explores this remarkable streak. J.T. Poston won in 2022 while staying at the six-bedroom Airbnb. Then, Sepp Straka captured the 2023 title from the same property. Finally, Davis Thompson claimed his breakthrough victory in 2024, also residing at what’s now known as the Trophy House.

The PGA Tour video examines this unprecedented pattern with surgical precision. Moreover, it highlights player interviews discussing their experiences at the house. Davis Thompson reflects on the coincidence, saying, “It’s kind of crazy… I stayed in Sepp’s room this year.”

Furthermore, the video delves into the deeper significance behind these arrangements. Chris Kirk organizes these communal living setups to combat loneliness among tour professionals. After his battles with depression and alcoholism, Kirk recognized the importance of mental health support on Tour.

Additionally, the feature covers the house’s unique tradition. The tournament winner must pay the full rental cost for everyone. This rule has been honored by each consecutive champion. Thompson acknowledged after his victory, “I think I have to pay for the whole house, which is unfortunate, but I’ll gladly write the check for that.”

The video also spotlights this year’s seven residents: Davis Thompson, Grayson Sigg, Chris Kirk, Ben Kohles, Patton Kizzire, J.T. Poston, and Denny McCarthy. Defending champion Thompson returns to TPC Deere Run seeking to become the first back-to-back winner since Steve Stricker’s three consecutive titles from 2009-2011.

Meanwhile, golf has long been associated with unusual rituals and beliefs.

Tiger Woods and Golf’s Most Famous Superstitions and Traditions

Tiger Woods famously wears red on Sundays because his mother told him it was his “power color.” His new Sun Day Red brand features 15 stripes representing his major championships. Similarly, Bubba Watson uses yellow golf balls while Jack Nicklaus always kept coins in his pocket. Jason Day closes his eyes during his pre-shot routine. Sergio Garcia performs excessive waggling before shots.

Tournament-specific traditions also flourish across the Tour. The Masters Champions Dinner features the defending champion choosing the menu. Augusta National’s iconic green jacket has been awarded since 1937. The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am continues the tradition of celebrity participation, dating back to Bing Crosby.

These rituals reflect the psychological complexity of the game of golf. Players seek any edge, whether through equipment choices, routines, or housing arrangements. The Trophy House represents the latest evolution in golf superstition.

As the 2025 John Deere Classic approaches, one question dominates the conversation. Can this extraordinary streak reach four consecutive years? The unique bronze and wood trophy crafted by sculptor Malcolm DeMille awaits its next champion at TPC Deere Run.