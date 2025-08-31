What Is the Walker Cup 2025 Format? All You Need to Know About USA vs GB&I’s Team Event

As we step into the off-season of the PGA Tour, a bunch of team events will be teeing off in September. To start with, the golf fans will witness the amateurs of the US team against the Great Britain & Ireland team at the Walker Cup. Being the oldest international amateur match, established in 1922, five years before the Ryder Cup, it is the longest-running international competition of its kind.

The two-day tournaments follow a foursome and singles match format. Initially, till 1961, the event schedule followed four foursome matches on day 1 and then single matches on day two. However, later it got revamped to an 18-hole match with four foursomes and eight single matches each day. Eventually, by 2009, the event increased the singles to 10 for the second day.

With 26 matches, including 8 foursome matches and 18 singles, there will be a 1-point reward for each win and 0.5 points for a tie. The winner of the event will receive the Walker Cup trophy, medals, and recognition.

As a symbol of amateur excellence, the tournament has long been a platform for some of golf’s biggest names. Legends like Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy, Luke Donald, and Jordan Spieth all used it as an early platform to showcase their talent. More recently, its impact has been just as clear. The 2017 U.S. team featured Scottie Scheffler, Will Zalatoris, Maverick McNealy, and Collin Morikawa, all of whom are shinin gon the PGA Tour. Even from the latest editions, rising stars like Nick Dunlap and Caleb Surratt have already begun making their mark at the professional level.

But apart from that, the unique format is what grabs the attention of the golf world. The tournament teeing off on September 6-7 at the Cypress Point, having a 10-man team from both the US and Great Britain & Ireland. With the opportunity to be among the top professionals, the team has already been filled with top names for the 2025 edition.

Top names at the Walker Cup 2025

The U.S. team is stacked with talent, led by the top six players in the World Amateur Golf Ranking. Jackson Koivun (World No. 1), Ben James (No. 2), and Ethan Fang (No. 3) have all shown dominance this season. Koivun picked up two wins, Fang added one, and James delivered multiple top-10 finishes, giving the Americans a clear edge. Rounding out the roster are veterans and rising stars alike: 34-year-old Stewart Hagestad, along with Mason Howell, Michael La Sasso, Jacob Modleski, Tommy Morrison, Preston Stout, and Jase Summy.

Great Britain & Ireland counters with a strong group of their own. Cameron Adam (World No. 17) set the pace with his second career amateur victory at the St. Andrews Links Trophy, while Tyler Weaver (No. 10) added momentum by winning the Cabo Collegiate earlier in 2025. They are joined by Eliot Baker, Dominic Clemons, Charlie Forster, Connor Graham, Stuart Grehan, Luke Poulter, Niall Shiels Donegan, and Gavin Tiernan, giving the team a solid mix of form and experience.

The US team has won the past four editions, and with the WAGR leaders on the team, it would be difficult for the GB & I team to change that. Who do you think will win this season? Share your picks with us in the comments below.