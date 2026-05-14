What Is the Wanamaker Trophy? All You Need To Know About The History of 2026 PGA Championship Prize

Golfer Walter Hagen famously lost the Wanamaker Trophy after his 1925 PGA Championship victory. The original trophy was found in 1930 in a Detroit factory and is now kept in a museum. Almost every golf fan would be aware of this story. But there would be hardly any who know the details of the trophy itself. Handed to the PGA Championship winner every year, the silver trophy is one of the most recognizable symbols in the sport with a history dating back over a century.

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Ahead of the 2026 PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club, the trophy is once again set to take center stage at the season’s second major.

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Who was Rodman Wanamaker, and why is the trophy named after him?

Lewis Rodman Wanamaker was an American businessman. The trophy goes by his name because he played a central role in the creation of the PGA of America in 1916.

Rodman Wanamaker was a man of power and influence. This was thanks to his status as the heir to the country’s famous Wanamaker department store empire. He used that influence and his wealth to help the sport grow in the USA. On January 17, 1916, he hosted a luncheon at the Taplow Club. The venue was his Broadway department store in New York City.

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Because of his status, several golf professionals attended the gathering. Later, he, Walter Hagen, and others discussed forming an organization to serve as the foundation of professional golf in the country. This led to the official formation of the PGA of America on April 10, 1916.

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That was not the end of his role, though. He was also a central figure at the launch of the inaugural PGA Championship later that year at Siwanoy Country Club. That’s the time when he donated the original trophy. Besides that, he contributed a $2,500 prize purse, which amounts to roughly $60,000 today, and covered travel expenses for the 32 participants.

To honor his dedication and support to the game, the trophy he donated was named the Wanamaker Trophy after him.

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What is the Wanamaker Trophy made of and how much is it worth?

Sterling silver with gold gilding is what makes the Wanamaker Trophy. Together, they give it a distinctive warm finish. The Wanamaker is the largest and heaviest trophy among golf’s four major championships. It stands at around 28 inches tall and weighs roughly 27 pounds. The trophy features two handles that stretch approximately 27 inches wide.

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While there’s no accurate tag price available for the trophy, the meltdown value of its sterling silver could be around £6,640, which is $8,300 to $8,500.

USA Today via Reuters May 19, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Xander Schauffele holds The Wanamaker Trophy after winning the PGA Championship golf tournament at Valhalla Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

But that’s not the only version of the trophy. There’s a replica, actually, that’s handed out to the winners.

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As stated above, Walter Hagen lost the trophy, which was found in 1930. It went missing for five years. So, the PGA of America created its 90% scale replica. The winners get this same replica. Today, the original Wanamaker Trophy remains on display at the PGA of America’s headquarters museum in Frisco. However, every year, the new champion’s name is engraved onto the original trophy.

While the exact value of the Wanamaker Trophy has never been publicly disclosed, its sterling silver construction and gold detailing place its estimated material worth in the tens of thousands of dollars. Its historical importance, however, makes it effectively priceless within the sport.

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Does the Wanamaker Trophy winner get to keep it, or do they have to give it back?

Some trophies stay with the organizing bodies permanently. For example, the winning team does not get to keep the original Ryder Cup trophy. However, the original Wanamaker Trophy in this case is already at the PGA of America museum. Thus, winners receive a replica, which they can keep with them permanently.

The engraving process has also evolved over the years. From 1916 through 1959, engravings included the winner’s home club or residence. But since 1960, the trophy has featured the champion’s name alongside the host venue of that year’s PGA Championship.

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How does the Wanamaker Trophy compare to the other major championship trophies?

When it comes to sheer size and weight, the Wanamaker Trophy beats all other major trophies. It is 28 inches tall and 27 pounds.

The trophy is even significantly larger than the famous Claret Jug awarded at The Open Championship. The Claret Jug was introduced in 1873, and measures 20¾ inches in height and 5.5 to 7 pounds in weight. The US Open trophy is also smaller. It stands at around 18 inches tall and approximately 8.5 pounds.

Meanwhile, Masters Tournament winners are most closely associated with the famous green jacket rather than a traditional trophy. The permanent Masters Trophy is larger, but the replica handed to the winners is small.

The Wanamaker Trophy’s towering silver design has become a defining visual of the PGA Championship.