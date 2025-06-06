What is Thorbjørn Olesen’s Ethnicity? His Nationality, Family Roots & More Explored

Did you know Thorbjørn Olesen’s first name was Jacob? Thorbjørn was his middle name, but later he changed it to his first, as it was way more powerful and meant ‘thunder bear.’ The Dane with the Viking-sounding name has been quietly storming back into form; his major victory was the 2022 Betfred British Masters, and it was beautiful.

Olesen won the tournament with a final-round 73, finishing at 10-under-par. That clutch performance ended his four-year drought and put the Thunder Bear back in the winner’s circle. These days, he’s teeing it up across Europe and occasionally in the U.S., playing a smart schedule, and rebuilding his spot in the world rankings. But while the tournaments shift and the headlines change, one thing doesn’t, and that is his roots.

Thorbjørn Olesen was born in Hareskovby, a small suburb outside Copenhagen, and yeah, he’s 100% Danish. The kind of guy who still reps his home flag proudly on his bag. He started swinging clubs as a kid at a local public course, nowhere fancy, just raw talent and a love for the game. He turned pro in 2008, climbing the Nordic League, then the Challenge Tour, before earning his way onto the European Tour. From Denmark’s chilly greens to sun-drenched fairways in Dubai, where he now lives, Olesen’s journey has always had that quiet, Scandinavian grit behind it.

Despite living and training primarily in Dubai now, Thorbjørn Olesen remains deeply connected to his Danish heritage. He regularly represents Denmark in major international competitions like the 2016 and 2024 Olympics and the World Cup of Golf, where he and Søren Kjeldsen secured victory for Denmark in 2016. He often returns to Denmark to meet his family and friends and play tournaments. No matter where his career takes him, Denmark remains at the heart of his journey. But who’s the backbone behind this success?

Thorbjørn Olesen’s support system

Behind every great player is a strong support crew, and Thorbjørn Olesen is no exception. His journey started with his parents, his mother, Hanne Oleson, who introduced him to golf when he was just seven. They weren’t always sure about him turning pro as a teenager, but once he made that leap, they stood firmly by his side.

His second support would be his wife, who plays a huge role in keeping him grounded. Married in 2020, Lauren, who is originally from Canada, has been his rock, traveling with him to tournaments and helping him balance life on and off the course. Together, they have two kids: a son named Cooper and a daughter named Sienna. But apart from emotional support, a player needs someone inside the ropes, too. And that person is Dominic Bott.

Bott has been Thorbjørn Olesen’s trusted caddie since 2015, and their partnership has played a big role in Olesen’s career success. Bott is a seasoned pro, having worked with top players like Thomas Bjørn and Paul Casey before teaming up with Olesen. His experience brings valuable insights and steady guidance on the course; their long-standing collaboration helped Olesen capture big wins like the 2016 Turkish Airlines Open and the 2018 Italian Open.

