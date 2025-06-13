What Is Thriston Lawrence’s Ethnicity? DP World Tour Pro’s Background Explored

Thriston Lawrence is the upcoming unsung hero of the golf world. He might not be familiar to the US audience, as he has only played in 13 PGA Tour events. But he is a superstar in South Africa because he has done the unimaginable. Thriston is the first ever South African to have won the Lytham Trophy at just age 17. He is the first South African to win four times on the DP World Tour. He won his first DP World Tour event at the Joburg Open, where he thrived under pressure when the match was shortened due to COVID-19 protocols. Well, how did he find his passion for golf?

Thriston hails from a humble background, born in Mbombela, South Africa. Thriston’s father, Steven Lawrence, is a PGA professional. Lawrence owned a pro shop in the early days, and he was the one who passed his dream of becoming a world-class golf champion to his son. From a very young age, Steven taught his son golf. The golfer received the first club and foundation of golf from his dear father. Other than a great foundation, your team is also important.

It’s not common to get your own friend with professional golfing experience to be your caddie, but Thriston has that. Theunis Bezuidenhout also hails from South Africa and is a professional golfer who won on the Sunshine Tour once. He has been part of all four wins in the DP World Tour. This includes the 2021 Joburg Open, the 2022 European Masters, the 2022 South African Open, and the 2023 BMW International Open. Which clearly shows his friend’s influence on Thriston. Well, does Thriston have a romantic side?

Love life of Thriston Lawrence

His girlfriend, Cara-Lee Compton, is also South African and is his biggest supporter. She is always present for him and has been spotted at several events cheering him on. In December 2023, she posted a birthday wish conveying her love.

“You are my first best love, pal, teammate, dependent, and boyfriend. With your birthday yesterday, I said thank you for a few things, but my biggest prayer every day is just, “Thank you that I get to love you!” she wrote. Cara-Lee has studied law at the University of Pretoria. She works as a senior administrator at Apex Group Limited. Thriston is someone who values family life with so much respect and love.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cara-Lee Compton (@caralee_compton)

Thriston is a person who loves to barbecue, which is called braais in Africa, with his family on weekends. He is an adventurous person who likes to go out into the water in his leisure time. He is very passionate about fishing and even has an Instagram page for his fishing adventures.

Thriston Lawrence’s amateur achievements

Thriston is a daredevil who chose the unconventional path to become a professional golfer. While every amateur depended on college golf, Thriston decided to take the narrow path. He gave up college to follow his love for golf. He won the South African Amateur in both 2013 and 2014. He won the Lytham Trophy in the same year. He won the MENA Tour Order of Merit in 2015 and won his first title as a professional at the 2015 Ras Al Khaimah Classic, in a five-man playoff with former Open champion Darren Clarke.

Winning against a former champion like Clarke boosted his confidence to push further ahead. He has won three Sunshine Tour events. In 2021, he won the Joburg Open, which gave him the entry card to the DP World Tour. From there, every step he took was upwards, never looking back again.

Have you been following his journey? Let us know in the comments below!