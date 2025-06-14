What Is Viktor Hovland’s Ethnicity? PGA Tour Pro’s Nationality, Family Background and More Explored

It was in 2023 when Viktor Hovland burst into the spotlight on the PGA Tour. While he already had 3 wins under his belt by then, it was his win at the 2023 Memorial and the Tour Championship that boosted him into the world’s top five at the time. He began his career when he won the 2018 U.S. Amateur and was ranked No. 1 on the WAGR in 2019. Fast forward to 2025, and Hovland continues to be a strong contender with 7 wins on the Tour. He’s also the first from his country to win on the PGA Tour. So, where exactly is Viktor Hovland from?

Viktor Hovland was born on September 18, 1997, in Oslo, Norway. He picked up golf at the age of 11, following in the footsteps of his father, Harald Hovland, who was an engineer and introduced him to the game. His father was a visiting engineer on a project in the U.S. and bought a set of golf clubs to kill time at a range, which was en route to work. On his return to Norway, he picked up a junior set of clubs for Viktor Hovland, and then there was no looking back.

Hovland had very supportive parents when he grew up. His mother, Galina Hovland, wanted him to pursue his golfing interests seriously. She learned about golf scholarships in the US from a few of her friends, and that’s when Hovland went to Oklahoma State University. He was the first Norwegian player to win the 2018 U.S. Amateur, and this helped him earn an invite to the 2019 Masters, where he finished as the lowest amateur. At the 2021 Players Championship, his mother called in a rules infraction on her son when Hovland played his ball from the wrong spot on the green. It cost him two strokes, but it only speaks volumes of Hovland’s integrity and upbringing.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viktor Hovland (@viktor_hovland) Expand Post

AD

His parents have been a strong support system for him since his amateur days, even until he turned pro in 2019. While he currently resides in Oklahoma, his decision to move to the U.S. and leave behind his family in Norway was a difficult one. But his parents don’t miss opportunities to come out in support of their son and are often spotted at tournaments.

During the 2019 Masters, Hovland captured a moment of being surrounded by his family: “Nice to see the family again in Augusta!” and shared it with his fans on social media. While Hovland is not married, there is not much information about his dating life either. He prefers to keep that part of his life private and often posts only about golf and his journey.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Hovland continues to stay true to his roots

Hailing from a country where the main language of conversation is not English, Hovland watched historical dramas like ‘Lincoln’ and ‘Amistad’ to pick up the language. After he was fluent in speaking, he expanded his music taste to the likes of Metallica, System of a Down, and Tool, and is now a sincere heavy metal fan. But his move to the U.S. hasn’t stopped him from sticking to his roots.

He picked J. Linderberg for his apparel sponsor on the course, which is a brand from Sweden, to help him stay connected to his roots. “Having things that keep me connected to where I come from makes it a little more unique,” he stated.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

He added that Scandinavia is full of fast-forward and fashionable people, which is contradictory to his experiences back in Oklahoma, where the culture is inclined towards being more traditional. So he credits his style and choice of fashion to his roots, and he enjoys a lot of things in life. And when asked about his smile, he instantly credited his parents: “My mom and dad are pretty happy people. Norway is a pretty happy country. I would say I am very happy; I enjoy a lot of things in life. I try to look forward to the things I want to do.”