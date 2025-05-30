What Is Yealimi Noh’s Ethnic Background? Nationality, Family Roots & More Details Explored

Patience and perseverance are the two words that are associated with the career of the 23-year-old, Yealimi Noh. She turned professional in 2019 and joined the LPGA Tour in 2020 but hasn’t had the best of starts. The golfer struggled to increase her victory count and stayed winless for almost 5 years as a professional. However, with her consistent efforts, in 2025, the result started to change and turn in her favor. She won the 2025 Founders Cup for her maiden win. Ever since, the curiosity about her has only increased.

Noh was born on July 26, 2001, to Brian and Kim Noh. Starting from a young age, she was active in learning golf from her father and uncle. She even continued to dedicate more time to the sport as she chose an online education program after studying for a while at the Carondelet High School. Even though she was raised and born in California, her parents were not from there.

Brian Noh spent her early life on Jeju Island, South Korea. He worked as a sushi chef. Kim Noh is from Seoul. She currently manages the restaurant but was an airline stewardess earlier. They both run a Japanese restaurant, Happy Roll, in Concord, California. With parents having different nationalities, the golfer, too, is American by birth but carries Korean citizenship. Even given the fact that Noh followed his father’s descent, he has Korean-American ethnicity.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yealimi (@yealiminoh) Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The early exposure to the sport has helped the 23-year-old make some notable achievements, putting her in competition against the world leaders.

Notable achievements of Yealimi Noh

The American-Korean first won the California Junior Championship in 2014, stepping into the spree of her achievements. After which, she kept increasing her victory count with each passing year. In 2015, she won the Junior All-Star Invitational. In 2017, she won thrice: the AJGA Girls Championship, the Joanne Winter Arizona Silver Belle Championship, and the NCGA Girls Junior Championship. It was only upwards from here for her. You see, the 17-year-old recorded the best performance by winning 5 events in 2018. The list included the Hana Financial Group Se Ri Pak Junior Championship, the California Junior Championship, the Girls’ Junior PGA Championship, the US Girls’ Junior, and the Canadian Women’s Amateur.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

With the great performance spree, she Monday qualified for the 2019 Cambia Portland Classic, but felt short by the barest of margins as Noh finished runner-up. But her close finish didn’t go in vain, as in the same year, she finished third on the Q-Series to earn her LPGA Tour card.

Even though the victory spree expectation took a while to start, with the 2025 season, she might get the streak active again. What are your thoughts about her performance this year? Share with us in the comments below.