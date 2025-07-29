What Jack Nicklaus Told Jon Rahm in Masters Dinner Room Left Spanish Pro in a State of Confusion

In 2024, Jon Rahm pulled out all the stops when detailing his Champions Dinner menu, treating everyone to a lengthy rundown explanation that clocked in at… 1,005 words. Yes, he did indeed do that. Despite drawing amused gasps at the length of his explanation, Jon Rahm still beams with pride over his Basque-inspired Champions Dinner – and still loves talking about it today, especially in relation to how the previous Masters winners reacted to it.

Recently, Jon Rahm sat down for a fun interview with SPORTbible to give his verdict on Snack Wars: UK vs Spain, and even teased UK fans by saying, “I was going to say at the start that the best food coming out of England is Indian food.” Yet, while giving his verdict on the UK’s Narmite and Spain’s Spanish Omelette, he shared a very interesting moment shared between Jack Nicklaus and him at the 2024 Champions Dinner.

How did it [2024 Champions Dinner] go down? Jon Rahm replied, “It was very good. Well, we had a very well-known Spanish chef, José Andrés. So he helped me with the menu of what he thought would be best outside Spain.” But which Masters winner loved the meal the most? Rahm replied, “I would say Jack. He told me, you know, Jon, I like my steak rare. And I wasn’t expecting it that rare. So that was very good. I still don’t know if it was a compliment or not, but he did all of it, so.”

For a quick recap, Jon Rahm’s dinner included: Acorn-fed Iberian ham, cured pork loin, Idiazabal cheese with black truffle, spicy Basque chorizo with potato, creamy chicken fritters with confit potatoes, Spanish omelet with confit potatoes, and Mama Rahm’s classic lentil stew. After he announced the menu, he hilariously said, “I just hope everyone enjoys it. If somebody doesn’t like it, please just don’t tell me.”

Well, apart from Jack Nicklaus, another legend—Sir Nick Faldo—was particularly fond of Rahm’s Champions Dinner. In 2025, he recalled with delight, “Jon [Rahm] did a great job with his. We had our ham, we had our Spanish omelette to start. Then we had a lovely bit of steak—yeah, the food was great—and a couple of nice bottles of Rioja.” In another interview, Faldo doubled down on his praise, saying, “We’ve had some good ones. I mean, Rambo was very good.”

Additionally, Rahm’s dinner menu is often cited by many prominent websites and news outlets as one of the best Master’s Dinner menus.

As for Jack Nicklaus, while he hasn’t publicly commented on Rahm’s menu outside the room, he played a crucial role in paving the way for Rahm to host the 2024 Champions Dinner in the first place.

Jack Nicklaus told Jon Rahm to enjoy his 2023 Masters week, and he did it to win it

Four months following his incredible win at the Masters Tournament in 2023, Jon Rahm shared another interesting interaction he had with the Golden Bear, before the event. In an episode of The Loop podcast, the two-time major champ shared, “He [Nicklaus] told me before a lot of majors, what he would do is, go to the venue, play Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, or something like that, and Friday, fly home. And then, put the clubs in the closet. Not touch them Saturday, Sunday, and fly [back to the venue] Monday.” “What”, you’d ask.

And that was the exact reaction Jon Rahm gave Nicklaus: “And I was like, what? And he’s like, ‘yeah, yeah, I did that for every major.’ I’m like, what do you mean you did that? Two days before you went, you did nothing golf-related? He was like ‘no, I was with my family, forgot about golf.’ And I was like, OK, I’m going to try this.”

So, following the advice and the week before the Masters, Jon Rahm admitted to having a wild time. He reportedly went as “intense as can be” from Tuesday to Thursday, but then let loose with friends at Silverleaf Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. During a “Black and Blues” skins game, the drinks flowed freely, with Rahm claiming they lost count after eight, leaving him unable to keep track of his score.

“We took it to an extreme,” Rahm later admitted, and did indeed black out from a lot of drinking and partying. Or, at least, almost did so. Whether he follows this routine now is debatable — yet, at least, the 18-time major champion helped him claim his first and only green jacket!